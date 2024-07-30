Stolen Time: St Lucia’s luxurious wellness retreat

Stolen Time in St Lucia isn’t just a getaway; it’s a chance to hit a pause on life and focus on serious self-care

Stolen Time in St Lucia isn’t just a getaway; it’s a chance to hit a pause on life and focus on serious self-care.

Picture this: you’ve finally escaped the daily grind and found yourself on the dreamy Malabar Beach in the Caribbean.

Disconnect to reconnect

The wellness resort boasts a prime location right on Vigie Beach, widely regarded as one of the island’s best stretches of sand. This choice of spot is no accident; the resort’s history goes back to the 1950s, when Denis Barnard and his wife Marguerite purchased the land and built their oceanfront home, Malabar.

Lounging under a majestic 150-year-old Samaan tree, its branches sparkling with hazy lights, the soothing sound of the Caribbean Sea just makes everything better. The sky is an endless blue and the soft sand is warm beneath your feet.

The Spa in the Water Garden was one of my first stops, offering treatments that use local, natural ingredients to help you find your zen. I found myself drifting away as I was exfoliated and detoxed, back to life.

caption here

Headspace haven

But what makes Stolen Time really stand out? It’s their focus on mental health. This isn’t your typical spa retreat; it’s a mind and soul cleanse.

The resort hosts specialist workshops, with experts who talk about everything from stress management to finding inner peace. This year, London-based women’s wellness guru Clio Wood has been making waves with her talks on sexual wellbeing.

Her workshops were refreshing and eye-opening, offering discussions of modern-day women’s issues. All while connecting with a calm and non-judgmental small group of like-minded female professionals.

Flavourful fuel

Post-workshop, forget about bland diet food. The Terrace Restaurant serves up fresh, local dishes that are both healthy and delicious.

There are plenty of fresh seasonal vegetables alongside essential post-workout proteins.

DIY smoothies and daily health shots using local fruits inject an instant health boost into your morning too.

And if you’re a foodie, it’s worth popping along to the cooking classes. Learn how to make vibrant, nutritious meals that’ll keep the St Lucia glow alive long after you’ve left paradise.

Move it

Staying active here is anything but basic. Whether you’re into peaceful yoga by the beach, the graceful moves of T’ai Chi, or a high-energy HIIT workout, there’s something for everyone. For the adventurous types, there’s kayaking, paddleboarding, and water sports.

Not far from the resort, you’re ideally situated to discover the treasures of St Lucia, whether it’s soaking in volcanic mud baths, exploring the lush heights of the Pitons, or diving into the island’s incredible snorkelling and scuba opportunities.

Body Holiday

And here’s a little extra bonus: you also get access to the nearby sister resort, Body Holiday.

Known for its highly-rated wellness programmes and facilities, Body Holiday is the perfect complement to your Stolen Time experience. With easy transfers between the two, you get the best of both worlds—a personalised soulful retreat at Stolen Time and expansive wellness options at Body Holiday.

So, if you’re in search of an escape that focuses on both wellness and self-discovery, Stolen Time is your ticket to reconnect, rejuvenate, and leave feeling like a new you.

Find Stolen Time at Malabar Beach, Castries, St Lucia. Visit stolentime.com

Key points

Starting rate: £300 a night

Top suite: £1,200 a night

Closest airport: George F L Charles (SLU)

London flights: Heathrow and Gatwick

Currency: Eastern Caribbean Dollar

Language: English