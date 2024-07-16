Wellness Weekend: Terme di Saturnia Natural Spa and Golf Resort

Sprawled in the sun-kissed hills of Tuscany’s Maremma region lies Terme di Saturnia’s 18-hole masterpiece and wellness oasis.

Curated by the renowned Ronald Fream, the five-star wellness resort isn’t just about swinging clubs – this is a natural splendour with a thousand-year-old spring flowing powerful water at the foot of a medieval village.

Voted among the top spa resorts in the world, the thermal park is one of Europe’s largest, drawing weary guests to its mineral-enriched water path amidst nature.

Terme di Saturnia Natural Spa and Golf Resort in Tuscany

Terme di Saturnia’s eco pledge

What makes this geo-certified course truly stand out? Its commitment to sustainability. Here, golf isn’t just a game but a promise to preserve the pristine beauty of its surroundings. Imagine teeing off amid undulating fairways blending into the rolling Tuscan landscape, offering vistas that seem lifted from a Renaissance painting. Buggies and kits are available to rent, and lessons are led by master coach Procolo Sabbatino.

Natural beauty

But it’s not just about the game. After conquering the greens, players can unwind at the resort’s legendary thermal spa. Picture this: mineral-rich waters naturally heated to a balmy 37.5C offering a post-game soak that’s as rejuvenating as it is indulgent. Whether it’s for its steam rooms, Banyas or cold plunge pools, it’s clear why Terme di Saturnia Natural Spa and Golf Resort has been chosen for over a century as a must-visit wellbeing destination.

Mineral-rich waters are naturally heated to a balmy 37.5C

Timeless Tuscany

Luxury is the hallmark here, from the haute cuisine of the 1919 Restaurant to accommodations that radiate opulence. The spa offers thermal and beauty treatments, medical consultations and massages inspired by the gifts of nature; including an algae that matures in the spring, soaking beneficial minerals into the skin.

So if you’re a seasoned golfer or in need of a recharge, Terme di Saturnia beckons with an experience that marries sport, nature, and wellness into a taste of relaxed Tuscan life.

Terme di Saturnia Natural Spa and Golf Resort offers rooms from £300 per night here.