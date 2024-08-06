NAD Clinic treatments: A boost for National Wellness Month

August marks National Wellness Month, a time dedicated to taking care of yourself across all areas of well-being.

A recent report found that the wellness industry is growing at a breakneck pace of 5 per cent to 10 per cent per year and has already reached $480bn (£378bn).

McKinsey researchers found that consumers are not just embracing wellness; they are prioritising it.

In fact 73 per cent in the UK have reported wellness as a top or very important priority in their lives.

One wellness trend that is continuing to grow momentum is NAD treatments, with Google searches increasing by 21 per cent last year alone – thanks to a host of celebrities all seeking the benefits of this coenzyme through supplementation, IV therapy, and at-home administered injectables.

Where to find NAD treatments in London?

NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) is essential for turning food into energy, repairing cells, and ‘slowing’ ageing.

It keeps your cells healthy and functioning, making it key for overall wellness.

One location in the capital offering these treatments is NAD Clinic. Their team of nurses offer corporate visits to your office, as well as their central London clinic in Marylebone where general consumers can visit to get their treatments.

It’s also worth noting that alongside IV therapy, NADclinic also have a new injectable treatment coming out which is great for those who don’t have 40 minutes to two hours to sit and have a drip but still want to get the benefits of NAD quickly and effectively.

Visit 27 Wimpole Street, W1G 8GN.