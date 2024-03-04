Historic London spa newly opened after tragic fire two years ago

The newly refurbished interior of Spa Experience at Ironmonger Row Baths

Spa Experience has re-opened its branch within Islington’s historic Ironmonger Row Baths after a two-year closure; the result of a devastating fire that ravaged the Grade II listed building in 2022.

A programme of renovation and restoration is complete and the spa now boasts five new treatment rooms, alongside the fully restored thermal facilities for the ultimate wellness experience.

Visitors can spend time in the salt or juniper saunas, two steam rooms, ice room, cold plunge pool and feature showers. There are also comprehensive hammam (Turkish hot rooms) facilities, a relaxation lounge and new changing facilities with equipped vanity areas.

Spa Experience is working with Comfort Zone, Ashmira Botanica and Tea and Tonic product houses, the latter offering product refills to reduce the use of unnecessary packaging.

Treatments will include a two-hour thermal experience, a range of massages spanning a back, head and shoulder massage to a 90-minute pregnancy Mama’s massage. Facials range from a Hydraglow to a 50-minute Sublime Pro-Lift.

Commenting on the spa’s reopening, Melissa Evans, national manager at Spa Experience said: “The fire in 2022 caused considerable damage to what is a Grade II listed building, however, following two years of hard work the spa is now open and boasting a host of new and improved state-of-the-art facilities.

“We are proud of what has been achieved and are looking forward to inviting our customers back to enjoy some top-class beauty treatments and thermal spa experiences.”