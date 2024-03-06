The best ski destination for… ski and spa

Top 7’s top pick for ski and spa is the Bellevue Gstaad in Switzerland

Gstaad’s timeless elegance remains top of the world

At the end of a long day skiing, steam baths and massages are surely the most civilised apres ski. So make sure your slopes come with a side of serenity – and for that the 100-year-old Grand Hotel Bellevue Gstaad in the Swiss canton of Bern ticks all the boxes.

The old-school glamour of this Grand Hotel, fully renovated in 2013, sets the tone for some serious indulgence. There’s a touch of the widescreen about its 48 rooms, offset by formal gardens and a sushi bar, decadent fondue at Le Petit Chalet and 1930s Art Deco-style bar for post-piste Pisco Sours. But it’s Le Grand Spa that is the highlight, melting shoulder knots away in 3000sqm of Alpine wellness with eight saunas and hammams, indoor and outdoor pools and a full complement of treatments.

Take things even further on tailored wellness retreats that aim to improve sleep, fitness or weight loss, with additional services such as blood analysis and dermatological analysis.

Things to know

Beloved of the Royal Family and Hollywood stars, many of whom own chalets here, Gstaad has been twinkling in the limelight since it opened its first run in 1905.

On the border of France and Switzerland, the village is not short on A-list sheen, with traffic-free streets, designer boutiques rather than souvenir shops and 200km of manicured slopes.

Guaranteed snow all year-round is a big draw here at Glacier 3000, where high altitudes are matched by high ambitions; a 15-minute cable car takes you from valley floor to 3000m altitudes and the world’s first suspension footbridge spanning two summits outside the cable car station – while panoramic views of Alpine icons such as the Eiger, Jungfrau and the Matterhorn roll off into the distance.

Don’t forget to pack

More than one swimming costume or bikini is a must, as the chances are you’ll be spending your downtime by the pools. Think Melissa Odabash or Leslie Amon for sunlounger and sauna two-pieces and Bond-Eye or Arket for more substantial, yet equally chic, length swimming costumes that won’t be out of place among the jet set.

Grand Hotel Bellevue Gstaad