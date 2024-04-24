Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Tee for Two: Golf holidays for couples

Golfing getaways with your loved one can be a tricky sell when they don’t play so much. So, where do you find somewhere that both of you can fall in love with? Here are some of the best golf holidays for couples.

Located in a quiet corner of The Velvet Strand – one of Ireland’s most beautiful stretches of coastline – this historic venue boasts a newly remodelled championship golf course, an award-winning hotel, three dining outlets and a luxurious spa.

The Jameson Golf Links (formerly Portmarnock Links) sits on a site inextricably linked to the famous Jameson whiskey dynasty – a family who played an instrumental part in the introduction of golf to Ireland.

A new links routing and topography ensures that visitors are treated to a series of memorable views, especially down the finishing stretch, which will live long in the memory.

As for your evening plans, do you experience the quaint Irish charm of the famed Jameson bar, or venture into Dublin for an evening out…?

The Grove

There’s a lot to fit in during a weekend at The Grove: horse-riding, clay-pigeon shooting, cycling and, of course, some golf. Plenty of guests just visit this divine Hertfordshire retreat, however, to use the spa, dine out and enjoy ultimate comfort.

The Grove is ranked 71st globally in the Top 100 World Resorts by the Golf World Rankings, and is home to one of the UK’s most prestigious layouts.

Tiger Woods won the World Golf Championship here in 2006. See if you can match his feat of making eagle three days in a row on the par-five ninth. If you do, you too might get your own special plaque.

There are many off-course delights, especially for foodies. Will it be an around-the-world feast at The Glasshouse, an Indian banquet at Madhu’s, or a hearty favourite at The Stables?

Trump Turnberry

Turnberry has changed considerably since it first welcomed The Open Championship in 1977, when Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson became locked in a battle that would later become known as the Duel in the Sun.

Anyone fortunate enough to have stayed and played at this historic venue will have plenty to say about its world-class links offerings, as well as a fair few recommendations on what to do if you’re planning a visit.

Surrounded by 800 acres of glorious Scottish countryside, Trump Turnberry offers a wide range of sporting and leisure activities.

If the Ailsa course is the main attraction for golfers, the 65-foot heated infinity pool, where guests can enjoy spectacular views of the Isle of Arran, is activity number one on the itinerary for those looking for total relaxation.

Celtic Manor

With three championship golf courses, golfers are spoilt for choice at the home of the 2010 Ryder Cup, with The Twenty Ten course the jewel in the crown.

As you might expect from a venue that has hosted the biggest show in golf, there are also plenty of luxuries for guests to enjoy off course.

Celtic Manor’s Forum Spa, voted Spa of the Year at The Welsh Hair & Beauty Awards 2023, is the perfect spot to spend a day and unwind. With 16 treatment rooms, you’re sure to leave with a spring in your step.

Located in a stunning sixth-floor setting, Steak on Six is the pick of the restaurants for many, offering a delicious array of meats and fish. Pad is another favourite, and the place to go if you like your Asian flavours.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort

Situated in the heart of the country in Royal Sutton Coldfield, North Warwickshire, this storied venue, which has hosted the Ryder Cup on four occasions, is home to three golf courses, more than 300 luxurious bedrooms and suites, several restaurants and bars, and The Belfry Spa.

The world-famous Brabazon is a must-play for golfers wishing to walk the same fairways as Ryder Cup legends such as Seve Ballesteros.

Don’t worry if your attempt to drive the 10th green finds a watery grave, for all your worries will fade the moment you step into the luxury spa, where you’ll find an impressive list of treatments.

After that, head to the Brabazon Bar, where you can take afternoon tea, or sample something stronger – a gin cocktail perhaps.

Slaley Hall Hotel, Spa & Golf Resort

Slaley Hall in Hexham, Northumberland, has all the space and facilities you need for a relaxing getaway.

As well as rooms in the contemporary New Hall wing, there are numerous options all the way up to a stunning suite in the atmospheric Edwardian mansion, many of which offer glorious views of the two courses and lush countryside.

A glimpse of the green from your bedroom will whet the appetite for a game. It’s best to play all 36 holes. Described as the ‘Augusta of the North’, the Hunting Course features its own version of Amen Corner. Meanwhile, the Priestman Course offers wonderful panoramic views of the Tyne Valley.