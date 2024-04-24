Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Kings of the Capital: Wentworth, Beaverbrook, Queenwood and London Golf Club

The majestic clubhouse at Wentworth, one of the most revered golf clubs in the world (Image: Wentworth)

In today’s world, golf takes pride in being accessible to all – but London and the surrounding area are still home to plenty of ultra-luxurious private members’ clubs , such as Wentworth, Beaverbrook and Queenwood, where you can mix world-class golf with an exclusive country club lifestyle.

Wentworth

Steeped in history and with a heritage that few clubs can match, there is a strong chance you will have come across the name Wentworth before. That’s because the venue, based in Virgina Water, Surrey, is one of the most distinguished golf clubs in the country – if not the world. As you can imagine, a debenture membership here doesn’t come cheap – but it is not hard to see why.

Members can enjoy access to three exceptional 18-hole golf courses, including the famous West Course, which has remained among the UK’s most revered since its opening in 1926. The West is one of many layouts in the area originally designed by the legendary Harry Colt.

It staged the 1953 Ryder Cup and has hosted the BMW PGA Championship – which remains the flagship event on the DP World Tour – every year since 1984. Colt also created the club’s East Course, while the Edinburgh Course and nine-hole Executive Course complete the line-up.

However, Wentworth has built an equally impressive reputation away from its fairways. Relax in the iconic clubhouse which is home to refined cocktail bars and private dining rooms – with the Burma Bar the perfect spot to unwind post-round. There is also a health club featuring a state-of-the-art gym, three pools (indoor, outdoor and children’s) and tennis courts, giving you and your family plenty to do when not on the courses.

Beaverbrook

Just 20 miles from central London, on the edge of the North Downs, Beaverbrook Golf Club is perhaps the quintessential English countryside experience – and as exclusive as they come. It is so private, in fact, that the Beaverbrook website doesn’t even reference golf.

That’s not to say there isn’t an excellent course for members to play (designed by David McLay-Kidd and eight-time Major champion Tom Watson, the layout has received acclaim from those lucky enough to play it since opening in 2016). It’s simply that there’s so much more to do here than just golf.

A headline attraction is the Coach House Spa, a facility so vibrant and immersive that many patrons opt for spa memberships even if they don’t play golf at all. Members can also dine at the mouth-watering array of restaurants and bars that quite literally have something for everyone.

If that wasn’t enough, Beaverbrook is also home to racket sport courts, fencing, a private cinema and plenty of cycling and walking trails. Suffice to say, the only danger of joining Beaverbrook is that you may never want to go home.

Queenwood

Another Surrey venue, Queenwood is far younger than Wentworth, only opening in 2001. However, it has more than made up for lost time with a highly-rated golf course (another designed by McLay-Kidd) and a clientele that has reportedly included Major winners and Hollywood A-Listers alike.

Queenwood keeps its cards close to its chest, but we do know that it maintains practice facilities that even golfing legend Ernie Els was impressed with.

While the club may prefer to maintain an air of mystery, those fortunate enough to get a tee time there are full of praise for Queenwood’s guest service, groundskeeping and the opulent clubhouse.

Privacy, though, is the name of the game at this Ottershaw venue – perhaps understandable when so many of the members are household names who just want to enjoy a bit of golf in peace. If you are able to join that ultra-exclusive group, though, all signs suggest you will be in very good company indeed.

And for something slightly different… London Golf Club

While not a private members’ club, this Kent favourite is popular with members and guests alike – and for good reason. It is home to two outstanding 18-hole golf courses, both designed under the banner of Nicklaus Design, the company of legendary player Jack Nicklaus.

One – the Heritage – is exclusively for members and their guests. If you’d like a taste of the London Club before deciding whether to join, visitors are welcome to play the International course, which hosted the Volvo World Match Play Championship in 2014.

With a busy calendar of golf events for members, the club – situated only 25 miles from the centre of London – boasts an academy led by experienced PGA professionals. As well as traditional members, any non-golfers in the family can take advantage of a social membership and enjoy the full range of non-golfing perks, including the modern clubhouse and social events.

There’s none of the stuffiness with which exclusive clubs are often associated – families are more than welcome, and while there is a dress code, you’ll find it far more forward-thinking than you might anticipate. Members can even expect to benefit from partnerships with brands including BMW and Porsche.