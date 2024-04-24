Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

INFINITUM: Escape to Spain for a three-course gourmet banquet of golf

INFINITUM on Spain’s Costa Dorada features three golf courses

The Mediterranean boasts far too beauty much to explore in one trip. Across almost a million square miles of crystal-blue sea (and some two dozen countries), you’ll find stunning views, dramatic landscapes and incredible variety… and that’s just the golf.

The truth is that almost any golfer could be content roaming these shores for years. The coastal areas alone are home to hundreds of courses – Ryder Cup venues and nine-hole public tracks alike – including projects by some of the all-time great designers.

Rarely is the weather anything other than perfect for golf, and when you step off the fairways you’re met with world-famous cuisine, picturesque cities and countryside as far as the eye can see.

There’s just one flaw in this plan: as appealing as it sounds, jumping ship to trade in your old life for a tour of Europe’s golfing hotspots is likely to inconvenience a few people. Luckily, one Spanish venue has distilled the best of Mediterranean golf, gastronomy and lifestyle into one resort – meaning you can tick every box of a seaside getaway without racking up hours on the road. If you’re so inclined, you can now even make a permanent switch.

INFINITUM, just an hour down the coast from Barcelona Airport, needs no introduction to those in the world of golf. However, it has quickly become a rising star in the world of luxury real estate. The resort now includes a fast-growing portfolio of stunning properties, with homes ranging from luxurious apartments to beautiful villas just a stone’s throw from the sea. BREEAM-certified to ensure the highest standards of sustainability, the first phase of 150 homes sold out quickly and construction of the second phase – a further 119 properties – is well underway.

Each year, the resort hosts DP World Tour Qualifying School Final Stage, where veteran players and up-and-comers alike fight for the last few coveted cards on next season’s competition. That led to the venue’s first event on the main tour when the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain was held here in April 2022. Europe boasts thousands of championship-standard golf clubs – which begs the question of why the DP World Tour keeps coming back to this corner of Catalonia.

First, there are the golf courses. INFINITUM’s trio of layouts has something for everyone, whether you’ve played for six months or 60 years – and while each may only be a short buggy journey apart (or a quick drive from INFINITUM’s homes), you would be forgiven for thinking they were in different countries at first glance.

Tucked in the Sèquia Major wetlands, the Lakes course hit TV screens in 2022 when it hosted the aforementioned DP World Tour event, won by local hero Pablo Larrazábal. It was designed by a man who had plenty of success on the tour himself: Greg Norman, the 14-time European Tour winner and 20-time PGA Tour winner best known for claiming two Open Championship titles in 1986 and 1993. As CEO of LIV Golf, Norman has gone on to be one of the most divisive figures in the sport, but there is little debate about his qualities as a course architect.

The Lakes course is aptly named; Norman opted to use the natural wetlands to his advantage and craft a challenge that uses water hazards on almost every hole. A flat course with broad, generous fairways, the Lakes is likely to swallow up plenty of balls from careless golfers, but those who plot their way carefully around the route are usually rewarded. As a bonus, players can also enjoy the company of a number of native and migratory species, some of which are very rare.

The other 18-hole course at INFINITUM is a very different prospect. Designed by Spanish architect Alfonso Vidaor, the Hills course opened alongside the Lakes – but that is where the similarities end.

A winding, unpredictable journey through elevated Catalan countryside, the Hills favours accuracy off the tee thanks to tight fairways that are often hemmed in by cliff faces, pine forests and downhill drops.

As you might expect, players who take on the Hills will be rewarded with some truly spectacular views, particularly at the peak of the route; from the top, you can enjoy perhaps the finest Mediterranean vistas anywhere at the resort. Still, no golfer can afford to get too distracted if they want to come away from the Hills with a respectable score. For the more cautious player, many holes offer the choice between a risky (but rewarding) shot and a safer option.

When it comes to these great golfing resorts, it can sometimes be easy to overlook nine-hole tracks in favour of their longer, more eye-catching siblings. That would be a huge mistake at INFINITUM, which boasts the Ruins, arguably one of the best short courses in Europe.

INFINITUM includes a fast-growing portfolio of stunning properties

Also designed by Norman, the Ruins follows the INFINITUM trend of bearing a simple but descriptive name; the track is routed past authentic Roman ruins dating back nearly two centuries, which make for an unforgettable arena for any round of golf.

Deceptively tricky but endlessly enjoyable, the course is full of trademark Norman design quirks (including a bunker smack bang in the front-middle of one green) and includes some of the most challenging holes anywhere in Catalonia for players who want a real test. On the other hand, if you are only after a quick round or a way to unwind at the end of the day, the front tees offer a much more relaxing experience in this scenic time capsule of a course.

That’s not to say that INFINITUM’s charm starts and ends with the three courses. When it comes to a complete golfing getaway, the resort has thought of everything.

There is a full driving range beside each of the two 18-hole courses, both featuring covered and uncovered bays. No less than 1,600m2 of perfectly maintained putting greens are available to warm up before a round, as well as a variety of chipping and bunker practice areas.

Last year, the already extensive facilities were bolstered by a new Callaway Fitting Studio by INFINITUM, which takes golfers through a comprehensive fitting service for every single club in their bag at a level of detail equal to what professional players would expect. The practice facilities are so good, in fact, that national golfing federations from different corners of Europe have brought their best developing players to INFINITUM for warm-weather training camps in recent years.

As with any top golf resort, when a guest steps off the golf course, the resort is already in full swing. Both championship courses have exquisite restaurants housed inside modern clubhouses, open to golfers and guests alike: the Terrace at Hills, which is enhanced by a wonderful view of the spectacular 18th green and the rolling Catalan countryside; and the Lakehouse Bistrot, where floor-to-ceiling windows immerse diners in the beauty of the Sèquia Major.

If there is one eatery at INFINITUM that can eclipse them, it is the flagship Flamma Beach Foodhouse, situated right by the sea and overlooking the resort’s increasingly famous Beach Club. Serving classic Mediterranean dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, Flamma has everything from fresh fish to chargrilled meats and paella, as well as a mouth-watering selection of wines. Particularly if you are finished on the golf course before sunset, this terrace – with its sweeping views out to sea – is where you will want to be.

Put simply, there is no better place to enjoy the famous Costa Dorada climate than this. A far cry from the all-too-familiar claustrophobia of many overcrowded beaches, INFINITUM’s take on seaside relaxation is an expansive, diverse paradise designed (like the rest of the resort) to have something for everyone.

INFINITUM is a far cry from the claustrophobia of overcrowded beaches

No fewer than 10 swimming pools are spread across a range of unique zones, including areas designed for families and the exclusive Signe for adults only. At the Beach Club, sun loungers come both traditional and semi-submerged in refreshing water. There are even picturesque infinity pools overlooking the ocean.

While Flamma is just next door, Beach Club food can also be found at health-themed Pura and tapas-based Gusto. It’s not hard to see why INFINITUM has recently claimed the crown of ‘Europe’s Leading Beach Club’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the third time.

The first phase of INFINITUM’s new homes has sold like hot cakes, meaning a community has already been fostered, but there is still time to secure your property in Phase Two. Options include luxurious Llevant apartments (from €430,000), Ponent semi-detached villas (from €897,000) and Mestral terraced villas (from €748,000). If you’re in the market for even more opulence, you might be tempted by the last eight apartments from Phase One – each in prime locations with perhaps the best sea views you’ll find on the Costa Dorada.

You don’t need to venture far from the resort to have a perfect day at INFINITUM, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have the option. Only a short drive away is the picturesque city of Tarragona, an UNESCO World Heritage Site packed with millennia of fascinating history. There is no shortage of (surprisingly affordable) top-notch restaurants in the local area, including a few that have earned a coveted Michelin star.

Catalonia is also a highly respected wine region, so if you’re so inclined it is not hard to find vineyard tours and wine-tasting sessions. Everything you need to live the life of luxury is here, and there are incredible properties waiting – but if you’re not quite ready to make the switch to Spain, a short break to this Mediterranean paradise is the next best thing.