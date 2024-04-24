The Diary of a First-Time Masters Patron

You may think you know what The Masters is all about, until you get there yourself

Every golf fan knows what makes The Masters so special. The tradition. The impeccable conditions. The explosion of colours. The Clubhouse. Amen Corner. The atmosphere. The world-class field.

But to be there in person – there’s nothing like it. You may think you know what The Masters is all about, until you get there yourself.

So, what’s it like to go to The Masters? And how does it actually feel to wake up in the morning, knowing that soon you’ll be inside the gates at the most fabled golf course in the world?

Here’s what it’s like to visit the Masters for the first time with Your Golf Travel…

Wake up – The butterflies begin

I rise from my comfy bed (I was not expecting the hotel to be this nice, by the way). Today’s the day. Soon, I’ll be heading to Augusta..

Your Golf Travel’s team meets me in the lobby to make sure everything was to my liking the night before. I get onto the shuttle service outside the hotel, where I and other excited clients wonder what the day will hold as we set off to the exclusive hospitality facility near the hallowed grounds of Augusta National.

Early morning – A warm welcome

Upon arrival at hospitality, I’m greeted by more friendly faces who hand me essential items for the day, including my Masters entry badge.

The team tell me they’re there to help with anything I need, before showing me to the free American buffet breakfast to make sure I’m fuelled for the day ahead.

I chat with other Your Golf Travel clients who have arrived from other hotels in the area and, like me, can’t wait to see what the day has in store for them.

Morning – To the gates

With spirits high and breakfast settled, I get collected by a shuttle car to take me to a private car park just a short walk from the gates of Augusta National.

I show my badge and I step into another world. A world of lush greenery, blooming azaleas, and perfectly manicured fairways. A world that scarcely seems real.

I start to get my bearings as I spot iconic locations that I’ve seen countless times on TV. Not to mention famous faces. I watch in awe just yards away from my favourite golfers as they take on the course, fighting it out to get closer to the legendary Green Jacket.

I remember about the free $50 gift card I was handed by the Your Golf Travel team when I picked up my tickets. Such a nice touch. Time to head to the world’s most famous pro shop and get my dad a branded shirt he’ll never want to take off!

Lunchtime – Iconic Masters

By noon, the Georgia sun and hours of excitement call for a well-deserved break. The Masters is famous not just for its golf but also for its traditional and great value Southern cuisine.

I head to a concession stand and go for the legendary pimento cheese sandwich. I can’t believe something so simple makes me feel so lucky.

Afternoon – Witnessing history

As the day progresses, the tournament heats up. I take in the action at key spots like Amen Corner and the 16th hole, where golfing history has so often been made. The thrill of the competition is palpable, as cheers and gasps of excitement filter across the course.

Late afternoon – Southern hospitality

When my feet can’t take any more, I head back to the private car park and take a shuttle back to the hospitality facility.

Outside, the smell of barbecue fills the air. I see the Your Golf Travel team again who tell me to sit down and relax with a drink from the full-service bar, and watch the rest of the golf on the big screens. I oblige, after they kindly book my dinner reservation for me tomorrow, as well as a tee time at a local course so I can practise the Scheffler shuffle I witnessed in person earlier.

Somewhere inside, cheers erupt. I check the screens, but nothing has happened to elicit such an excited reaction. I follow the sound and realise it’s coming from the golf simulator area. Clients are taking part in a closest-to-the-pin competition to win a golf holiday. I decide to have a swing. When in Rome…

Evening – Famous faces

As the day’s play concludes and the evening sets in, the hospitality area transforms into a social hub, soundtracked by live local bands and the chatter of clients recounting their memories of the day.

Another pinch-me moment – 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett walks in, chats with fans and stops for photos before taking to the stage for a live Q&A. The surprises here seem endless.

A lifetime of memories

As night falls, I’m transferred back to my accommodation where I reflect on a day I will never ever forget.

I drift off to sleep thinking that I’ll never enjoy another golf tournament again, because it’ll never match what I’ve experienced today. Remembering that Your Golf Travel offers packages to The Ryder Cup and Open Championship, I decide it’s only fair for me to give them a chance to prove me wrong. After today, I don’t need much convincing.

