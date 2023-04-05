LIV’s Norman slams Augusta for lack of invite to Masters

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman has slammed Masters organisers for not inviting him to Augusta National for this week’s major.

The Australian runs the Saudi-backed breakaway golf circuit which has sparked a major row in the sport by signing up the likes of former Masters winners Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

“Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited,” said Norman, a three-time runner-up at the Masters.

“As a major winner I always was [invited] before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around.

“I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching.”

A total of 18 players from the LIV Golf tour – including Open champion Cameron Smith and former Masters winner Dustin Johnson – will take part in the famous competition, which tees off later today.

“We did not extend an invitation to Mr Norman,” confirmed Augusta chairman Fred Ridley.

“The primary issue and driver is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters.

“In the last 10 years Greg Norman has only been here twice and one of those was as a commentator.”