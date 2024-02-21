LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann invited to Augusta National Masters

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO – FEBRUARY 04: Captain Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC warms up during day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Mayakoba at El Camaleon at Mayakoba on February 04, 2024 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

LIV Golf’s Joaquin Niemann has been invited by Augusta National to play in this year’s Masters tournament.

The Chilean is in form, having won on the LIV Golf tour in Mexico weeks after success at the Australian Open.

He also finished in the top five at the Dubai Desert Classic but LIV Golf’s current exile from the world ranking points system means that Niemann was – until now – unable to play at the year’s first men’s major.

Masters chair: traditions

Masters chairman Fred Ridley said: “The Masters tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified.

“Today’s announcement represents the tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryo Hisatsune have also received invitation to play the Masters, which was won last year by Niemann’s fellow LIV Golf player Jon Rahm.

Olesen won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in January while Hisatsune was the 2023 DP World Tour rookie of the year.

There are now 83 players set to take part in the year’s first major in April, with more places on offer at upcoming tournaments.