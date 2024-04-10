Masters: Thursday tee times as thunderstorms descend on Augusta
Play could be delayed at today’s Masters with Augusta National set to be drenched in showers and thunderstorms on day one of golf’s first major.
The iconic golf course in Georgia, United States, has seen rain fall in over half of its 88 tournaments to date and the 2024 edition could be no different.
A weather statement issued by tournament officials said: “A cold front is forecast to bring a band of rain and scattered thunderstorms through the region between 6AM-1PM (11am-4pm BST) Thursday.
“Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period. A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front between 1-4PM (BST) before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours.”
Strong winds are due to continue into Friday’s play, according to yesterday’s meteorological reports from Augusta.
Each of the last five Masters tournaments have been hit by at least one suspension caused by adverse weather.
“Windy conditions persist Friday under mostly sunny skies as a dry and stable airmass settles into the area,” the weather update added.
World No1 Scottie Scheffler is favourite to pick up the Green Jacket on Sunday with Brit Rory McIlroy and reigning champion Jon Rahm also fancied by the bookies.
Play gets underway today with four rounds between this morning and Sunday evening BST.
Masters round one tee off times
- 1300: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 1312: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente (A)
- 1324: Danny Willett, Austin Eckroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 1336: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, Christo Lamprecht (A)
- 1348: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olsen, Bryson DeChambeau
- 14.00: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, Jasper Stubbs (A)
- 1412: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 1424: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 1436: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 1448: Nick Taylor Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 1506: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, Rickie Fowler
- 1518: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas
- 1530: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Dunlap
- 1542: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 1554: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Smith
- 1606: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, Grayson Murray
- 1618: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Davis
- 1630: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, Neal Shipley (A)
- 1642: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 1645: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, Stewart Hagestad (A)
- 1712: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 1724: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
- 1736: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 1748: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 1800: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1812: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 1824: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 1836: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, Tom Kim
- 1848: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Åberg, Sahith Theegala
- 1900: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood