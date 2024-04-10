Masters: Thursday tee times as thunderstorms descend on Augusta

Play could be delayed at today’s Masters with Augusta National set to be drenched in showers and thunderstorms on day one of golf’s first major.

Play could be delayed at today’s Masters with Augusta National set to be drenched in showers and thunderstorms on day one of golf’s first major.

The iconic golf course in Georgia, United States, has seen rain fall in over half of its 88 tournaments to date and the 2024 edition could be no different.

A weather statement issued by tournament officials said: “A cold front is forecast to bring a band of rain and scattered thunderstorms through the region between 6AM-1PM (11am-4pm BST) Thursday.

“Heavy rainfall and occasional wind gusts of 40-45 mph are anticipated over this period. A lull in precipitation should occur behind the cold front between 1-4PM (BST) before scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms drift back into the region for the late afternoon and evening hours.”

Strong winds are due to continue into Friday’s play, according to yesterday’s meteorological reports from Augusta.

Each of the last five Masters tournaments have been hit by at least one suspension caused by adverse weather.

“Windy conditions persist Friday under mostly sunny skies as a dry and stable airmass settles into the area,” the weather update added.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler is favourite to pick up the Green Jacket on Sunday with Brit Rory McIlroy and reigning champion Jon Rahm also fancied by the bookies.

Play gets underway today with four rounds between this morning and Sunday evening BST.

Read more Can anyone stop Scottie Scheffler? Sam Torrance picks his Masters top five

Masters round one tee off times