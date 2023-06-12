15,000 EasyJet passengers hit by flight cancellations at Gatwick due to stormy weather

Easyjet: 15,000 passengers faced flight cancellations due to adverse weather

Easyjet has cancelled flights affecting over 15,000 passengers, as thunderstorms and poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe caused significant disruption.

The budget airline cancelled 54 flights on Sunday and 55 on Monday due to take-off from Gatwick Airport.

Easyjet said that “thunderstorms in the Gatwick area restricted the number of arrivals and departures on Sunday 11 June” and “unfortunately resulted in disruption at London Gatwick Airport, including some diversions and cancellations.”

The airline added that this would have a “knock-on impact this morning as a number of aircraft are out of position.”

The spokesperson added: “We are doing all possible to minimise the impact on our customers, providing those on cancelled flights with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required.”

“The safety and wellbeing of customers and crew is easyJet’s highest priority and while this is outside of our control, we would like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused.”

The budget airlines website states that flights were cancelled due to “poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe” and that this had resulted in “extended air traffic control restrictions to all departures and arrivals.”

Flights were cancelled to destinations including the Canaries, Greece and Turkey.

Gatwick Airport said: “Due to unsettled weather conditions and thunderstorms across the south of England and Europe yesterday, temporary air traffic restrictions were put in place, which resulted in some flights being delayed and cancelled. London Gatwick apologises to passengers for any inconvenience.”

“Further thunderstorms are expected today, so passengers should contact their airline for further information.”

Gatwick Express – the line which runs between the airport and London – is also facing disruption throughout today, due to repairs on the track between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.