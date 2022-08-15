Warnings for road and rail as extreme weather continues and heatwave turns to storms

The heatwave of the past two week has hit the UK hard. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The UK rail and road network is bracing itself for the impact of severe weather as the heatwave comes to an end and thunderstorms are expected.

With Britain having experienced its driest July since 1935, the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning on the weekend as heavy rain is expected across large parts of the UK.

It said however many locations could face flash flooding because rain from thundery showers is not likely to be absorbed by the ground, following months of being baked by the sun.

Network Rail issued warning to commuters about the prospect of flooded lines and disruptions to some routes, saying it was in contact with the government.

“We continually monitor the weather – as soon as we receive a flood warning from the Environment Agency and Flood Forecasting Centre, we send people and equipment to at-risk areas so we’re in position to act quickly.

“We deploy flood defence systems, including barriers with a membrane that seals to prevent water getting through, and inflatable barriers filled with water.

It also warned “branches, leaves and debris in ditches and drainage systems prevent water runoff – so we clear these out both on and near the track.”

Drivers were also warned to be cautious amid reports of possible flash flooding, with a spokesperson for the AA saying the extreme weather “could happen anywhere and become a danger very rapidly.

“When the rain starts lashing down, there are three perils drivers need to be ready for: reduced visibility including spray from lorries, surface water that can lead to aquaplaning and sudden pools and torrents of water from flash flooding.”

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said “isolated but intense thunderstorms are possible Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.”

“The warnings highlight the chance of some places seeing around 50mm of rain falling in a three-hour period in the north, with some areas further south possibly seeing around 30mm of rain in a three-hour period.

“Hail and frequent lightning are also possible as part of these downpours and represents an additional hazard.”