Heatwave: Network Rail sets speed limitations as car breakdowns increase by 20 per cent

Temperatures are expected to reach between 38 and 40 degrees. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Soaring temperatures are expected to hit England this week, prompting the country’s transport network to batten down the hatches.

The Met Office issued today an extreme red heat warning for the first time ever, as temperatures are set to reach between 38 and 40 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Rail and TfL

Network Rail announced it will introduce the speed limitations, warning commuters journeys will take “significantly longer” with a “high likelihood of cancellations, delays and last-minute alterations.”

“Journeys will take significantly longer and delays are likely as speed restrictions are introduced to keep passengers and railway staff safe, so make sure to allow considerably more time to complete your journey and be prepared for very hot conditions,” said the network’s system operator group director Jake Kelly.

“We’re working closely with MetDesk to monitor forecasts and adapt our plans, and with our train operator colleagues to make sure we can get passengers who need to travel to their destinations safely.”

Transport for London (TfL) announced earlier today it had a “comprehensive hot weather plan” in place to protect the network and keep services running.

“The plan is also scalable, outlining different response levels to ensure that we can keep staff and customers safe and protect infrastructure in case of severe temperatures,” said TfL’s chief safety, health & environment officer Lilli Matson.

Passengers were also advised to travel at quieter times if possible and bring a water bottle with them at all times.

Cars

According to motoring group the RAC, extreme temperatures will lead to more than 1,000 daily breakdowns – between 15 and 20 per cent higher if compared with a normal mid-July day.

“Such a large increase in people needing assistance is bound to put pressure on all breakdown services, so it’s essential drivers have an emergency kit with them to keep as safe as possible while they wait for help – ideally in a safe location in the shade,” said the group in a statement.

The RAC urged motorists to prepare ahead, by avoiding travelling during the hottest hours of the day and checking their cars’ coolant and oil levels.

The advice was echoed by Mel Clarke, National Highways’ customer service director for operation, who told people to “check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out.”