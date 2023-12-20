Lowry backs LIV Golf defector Rahm to feature in 2025 Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry has insisted the door is open for Jon Rahm to join Team Europe if it meant them retaining the Ryder Cup despite the Spaniard defecting to the LIV Golf league.(Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Shane Lowry has insisted the door is open for Jon Rahm to join Team Europe if it meant them retaining the Ryder Cup despite the Spaniard defecting to the LIV Golf league.

World No3 Rahm became the latest big name to join the breakaway tour, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and their sovereign Public Investment Fund.

Team Europe did not call upon any LIV Golf players during this year’s Ryder Cup, which they won 16.5-11.5.

LIV calling

The USA, however, did recruit Brooks Koepka after the American won one of this year’s four golf majors.

Team Europe will head to the USA and Bethpage Black course in New York in 2025 looking for their first victory across the pond since the famous Miracle of Medinah tournament in 2012.

Rory McIlroy, who bagged the most points for the home team in Rome this year, has previously said that LIV golfers should be excluded, but attitudes appear to be changing.

“I don’t know what should happen or what could happen,” Lowry said.

“The one thing I do know is that I want to be on a winning Ryder Cup team in Bethpage and if we do need Jon Rahm to do that, we probably should have him, but who knows what’s going to happen, who knows what the DP World Tour will do.”

“[Rahm’s move] had been rumoured for a while so there’s no smoke without fire, is there?

“We weren’t too surprised in the end, but I’m not surprised by anything that happens at the minute.”

Rahm is the reigning Masters champion and is one of the big defectors to the tour alongside former Open winner Cameron Smith and big hitter Bryson DeChambeau.

Merger

In June, LIV Golf’s backers the Public Investment Fund announced they had a “framework agreement” with both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour over a plan that would see the three organisations merge.

The deal has a deadline of the end of the year and the US Congress has taken an interest in the merger since its announcement.

And for Irishman Lowry, who won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush, replicating Rahm achievement of earning a famous Green Jacket at Augusta National is next on the list.

His best finish came last year where he tied for third with Smith behind McIlroy in second and winner Scottie Scheffler.

“That would be nice if we could get a Green Jacket back home in Ireland,” Lowry added.

“That would be very, very special. It’s a bucket list thing and something you want to achieve as a professional golfer.

“I feel like I’m very motivated going forward. I’ve got a lot to achieve still and hopefully have a few more good years left in me.

“The second week in April is first and foremost. It’s at the front of all of our minds. My goal is to build towards that.

“I’ve tried to get myself peaking for then and I feel like I’ve done a good job with that, playing some of my best golf at the Masters over the last couple of years.”