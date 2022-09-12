Sam Torrance: Effortless Shane Lowry was star turn in perfect advert for European golf

Shane Lowry pipped Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm to win the PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday

We saw the best of what European golf and the DP World Tour stand for at the PGA Championship on Sunday, but all the plaudits have to go to Shane Lowry.

I was fortunate to be at Wentworth, where Lowry put on one of the finest exhibitions of golf that I have seen in a long time on his way to a one-shot win over Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

The Irishman played with grace and poise. Draws, cuts, whatever – every single shot that he played, he did so effortlessly.

Rahm set a huge target of 16 under par with a final round of 62 that had been coming. On Saturday the Spaniard went so close with most of his putts on the back nine; on Sunday those putts were going in and he looked to be at his very best.

But Lowry didn’t flinch and I always felt he would pass Rahm. He looked in complete control, birdieing the holes that you are supposed to. I thought he would take the lead before the 18th, where he hit a perfect tee shot and beautiful long iron to 18 feet. He didn’t hole the putt but made the birdie to pass Rahm, leaving McIlroy the opportunity to make eagle to tie.

McIlroy, meanwhile, was magnificent as he chased the leaders. He more than matched Lowry’s wonderful second shot into 18 and, from almost the same place that Rahm had rolled in his eagle, he missed by just a quarter of an inch.

All three showed us what they are capable of as the excitement kept coming right to the very end. It was proper tournament golf at its best on a course that was in such good condition. Overall, a wonderful advert for the tour.

Following the Queen’s passing on Thursday, Friday was a very solemn day of reflecting on the great lady. The event was shortened to 54 holes, but the quality of the golf remained high.

Lowry is an enormously popular guy among his fellow players and really well liked in general, so I was very pleased to see him win for the first time since the 2019 Open Championship.

He had been threatening to do so for a while, finishing second at the Honda Classic earlier this year and then third at the Masters.

He has a wonderful, classy swing that reminds me of Christy O’Connor, and he has been swinging so well.

It was a matter of time before he won again and, aside from a major, he couldn’t have picked a much better occasion than the tour’s flagship event. I wouldn’t expect Lowry to have to wait another three years for his next title.

I also really enjoyed seeing the close friendship that he and McIlroy have developed. Rory gave a lovely interview afterwards and has clearly been following Lowry’s year closely. Although McIlroy has become a megastar the world No2 remains a really good guy too.

This marked the first weekend of qualifying for next year’s Ryder Cup, and Europe could hardly have wished for a better trio at the top of the points table than Lowry, McIlroy and Rahm.

With the next match against the USA taking place in Italy, Francesco Molinari’s determination to be involved could be seen in his top 10 finish, only his second of 2022.

McIlroy had the consolation of taking first place in the Race to Dubai as the season heads into its final stages.

He looks the favourite to finish top and complete a double with the FedEx Cup, although the resurgent Lowry might yet have something to say about that.

Sam Torrance OBE is a former Ryder Cup-winning captain and one of Europe’s most successful golfers. Follow him @torrancesam