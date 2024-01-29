Tyrrell Hatton set to join Liv Golf in £50m deal

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – JANUARY 19: Tyrrell Hatton of England tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on January 19, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

Tyrrell Hatton has signed a blockbuster £50m deal with LIV Golf, according to reports, bringing further problems for Team Europe’s Ryder Cup selection next year.

The 32-year-old is expected to join Jon Rahm’s team at the season opener in Mexico this weekend as he becomes the highest ranked Briton to join the Saudi-backed circuit.

Hatton had been registered to play at PGA Tour’s AT&T Championship at Pebble Beach this week but is now poised to withdraw and play LIV Mayakoba instead.

The Englishman is reportedly unlikely to give up his DP World Tour card, meaning he would be eligible for the Ryder Cup. But under current regulations, golfers who defect to LIV Golf are banned from participating in PGA Tour events.

The world No16’s unavailability is likely to cause problems for Luke Donald. As it stands, the Team Europe captain is also unable to select the likes of Rahm and Sergio Garcia for next year’s Ryder Cup defence in New York.

Both Rahm and Hatton combined in Rome four months ago as Team Europe beat their American counterparts by five points. Hatton has played in three Ryder Cups.

A current merger negotiation between PGA Tour and LIV Golf could salvage hopes of seeing Hatton play at the Ryder Cup, but the two parties failed to meet their 2023 deadline for a deal.

Speaking at the Dubai Desert Classic two weeks ago, Hatton admitted negotiations were taking place over a potential deal.

LIV Golf organisers have continued to lure top golfers after Rahm signed a £450m deal with the Saudi-backed competition last month.