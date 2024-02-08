Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton get Ryder Cup lift ahead of LIV Golf’s debut in Las Vegas

European Ryder Cup teammates Rahm and Hatton have been reunited in LIV Golf

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have received a Ryder Cup boost ahead of the second LIV Golf event of the season this weekend in Las Vegas.

Rahm and Hatton combined to great effect as Europe beat the US in Rome last year but their subsequent move to LIV Golf has put their future participation in doubt.

Their eligibility may rest on the outcome of talks over a merger between the PGA Tour, Europe’s DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns LIV Golf.

But European captain Luke Donald, who is set to lead the team again at Bethpage Black next year, has left the door open and insists he does not hold their move against them.

“We still have a group WhatsApp chat that we created for Rome. There’s nothing adverse or anything within that chat,” he said.

“Everyone understands each individual wants to do the best for themselves and I don’t think anyone is judging Tyrrell or Jon’s decision.

“Do I see them [on the team]? It’s really hard for me to answer that question now. I have no idea what’s going to happen and for the next seven months I don’t really need to know what’s going to happen because qualification for the Ryder Cup won’t start until then.”

Rahm and Hatton tasted team success once again on their LIV Golf debuts last week in Mexico, where the Spaniard’s Legion XIII franchise finished top of the pile.

They are back in action on Friday when the lucrative circuit calls for the first time in Las Vegas, where the NFL’s Super Bowl is also taking place this weekend.

Rahm narrowly missed out on a play-off for the individual title last Sunday when he dropped shots on his last two holes at Mayakoba.

Joaquin Niemann eventually saw off Sergio Garcia at the fourth extra hole to claim his first solo LIV Golf victory and a £3.2m winners’ prize.