Jon Rahm’s U-turn will have domino effect, insists LIV Golf chief Greg Norman

Rahm joined LIV Golf last week in a deal worth at least $300m over five years

Jon Rahm’s $600m (£476m) switch to LIV Golf will cause a domino effect, with more stars – including those who previously pledged allegiance to the PGA Tour – joining the Saudi-backed circuit, says its chief executive Greg Norman.

World No3 Rahm ended months of speculation last week when he signed a five-year contract with LIV Golf that is reported to comprise a guaranteed $300m (£238m) plus equity in his own team, which could be worth between $150m and $300m.

The Masters champion had been one of the key PGA Tour loyalists, along with European Ryder Cup teammate Rory McIlroy, but had a change of heart in the wake of PGA Tour chiefs doing their own deal with LIV Golf’s backers, PIF.

Norman ruled out a swoop for arch critic McIlroy but said he expected more top players to follow Rahm and join a line-up that includes fellow major winners Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia.

“To have Jon on board was critically important to our future and what we want to do,” Norman told the BBC’s World Business Report. “It will create a domino effect. There will be more apples falling from the tree, no question about it, because LIV continues to develop.

“Since Jon signed, less than a week ago now, I know my phone is blowing up. I know we probably have eight to 12 players who are very, very keen to sit down and talk to us about coming on board.”

England’s Tyrrell Hatton is among those linked with joining Rahm’s team for next year. US star Tony Finau this week appeared to pour cold water on rumours of his own switch by announcing his plans to play the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour still do not allow their members to play LIV Golf events, despite agreement being struck in June over a peace deal that would see all three circuits united under a new organisation.

Discussions aimed at rubber-stamping that historic accord have dragged on, leading more than 20 players to write to PGA Tour chiefs demanding answers about its future direction, Reuters said. A group of sports owners is also in advanced talks to invest.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who was criticised by some players following the U-turn over Saudi money, received a $4.7m pay rise in 2022. Monahan’s total remuneration reached $18.6m (£14.8m), according to tax filings reported by Sportico.

In the same year, the PGA Tour’s legal costs increased 10-fold to more than $20m (£15.9m) as litigation with players banned for moving to LIV Golf began. That figure is thought to have passed $50m (£39.7m) by the time of June’s outline agreement with PIF.