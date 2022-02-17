World No1 Rahm delivers another blow to Saudi golf league plans

Rahm is the latest big name golfer to distance himself from a new Saudi-funded competition

Men’s world No1 Jon Rahm has become the latest high-profile golfer to rule out joining a new Saudi-funded circuit.

Leading players have been offered tens of millions of dollars to leave the PGA Tour and sign up to a new Super League competition fronted by Greg Norman and bankrolled by Saudi Arabia.

“There has been a lot of talk and speculation about the Saudi league,” said Rahm. “It’s just not something I believe is the best for me and my future in golf, and I think the best legacy I can accomplish will be with the PGA Tour.

“They throw numbers at you, and that’s supposed to impress people. I’m in this game for the love of golf and the love of the game and to become a champion. I grew up watching many great players play great events, and there’s history and legacy to those things. That’s something that has a lot of appeal to me.”

Rahm’s comments come after Open champion Collin Morikawa also pledged his allegiance to the US-based PGA Tour earlier this week.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have also rejected overtures from the Saudi-funded project.

“Everyone’s free to make their own choice,” added Open champion Rahm. “All I can say is somebody young like myself who has his entire future ahead of him, it doesn’t seem like a smart thing.

“Again, the only appeal I see is monetary, right? I think there’s a lot more to be able to play for besides just money on the PGA Tour. There’s history. There’s legacy.

“At the end of the day, I’m in this to win tournaments. I’m in this to play against the best in the world. That has a lot of value to it.”