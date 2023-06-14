Under-fire golf boss Jay Monahan steps back from PGA Tour with ‘medical situation’

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was criticised by players for last week's U-turn

Under-fire PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan has stepped back from his duties with immediate effect after suffering a “medical situation”.

No further details were provided by the organisation, which last week entered into a controversial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund to merge their interests, including the big-money LIV Golf circuit.

It comes on the eve of the US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, the third men’s major of the year, which starts tomorrow.

“Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy,” said the tour.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President and President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Monahan, 53, has been criticised for performing a U-turn and striking a deal with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, having previously ostracised players who took part in PIF-funded LIV Golf tournaments.

He faced calls to resign at a stormy players’ meeting soon after the merger was announced, while this week world No2 Jon Rahm said “a lot of people feel a bit of betrayal from management”.

Few details of the accord between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF have emerged, and are perhaps still to be ironed out, given that it was announced before it had been finalised.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler said: “I didn’t really know what was going on, still don’t really have a clue.”

Monahan joined the PGA Tour in 2008 and was appointed commissioner in 2017, after Tim Finchem retired.