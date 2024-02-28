Anthony Kim to make LIV Golf debut after 12 years away from sport

Golfer Anthony Kim will return to professional golf after over 11 years away from the game when he turns out on the LIV Golf tour. (Photo by Jon Ferrey/LIV Golf)

Golfer Anthony Kim will return to professional golf after over 11 years away from the game when he turns out on the LIV Golf tour.

The Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway tour is home to a number of wild card picks who are looking to earn a spot on the permanent tour, with a team to call home, next season.

The LIV Golf season returns this weekend in Jeddah for the third round of the tournament’s second season proper.

Kim will go up against 2024 Joaquin Niemann winners and Dustin Johnson as well as the likes of Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

“After stepping away from the game years ago due to injury, I’m happy to officially announce my return to the world of professional golf,” said Kim.

“It’s been a long time coming, and I’m very grateful for all the highs, lows and lessons learned from the first part of my career.

“I want to compete with the best players in the world, and I’m on a mission to prove to myself that I can win again.

“The next step on that journey starts now, and I’m excited to give everything I’ve got this season on the LIV Golf League.”

Johnson leads the individual standings ahead of Niemann, Rahm and Talor Gooch while Rahm’s Legion XIII is leading the team standings from Crushers GC and Smash GC.

“LIV Golf was launched to create new opportunities for players and fans that drive this sport forward in exciting ways, and when I think of Anthony Kim, I can’t imagine a more perfect fit for what we’re trying to do. His talent is undeniable, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to professional golf with our league,” said LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman.

“It’s clear that he has the fire to win again and show why he was one of the most compelling players in the world, and we will support him on that mission as he works to earn his way back to the top of the game.”