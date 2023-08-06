LIV Golf: DeChambeau posts incredible 58 to win in Greenbrier
Big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau hit a remarkable final round of 58 to win by six shots at Greenbrier on the LIV Golf circuit.
The American produced a superb round of 61 on Friday but his round on Sunday saw him hole 13 birdies and one bogey for a 12-under-par round.
DeChambeau claimed the LIV Golf Greenbrier title by posting an historic 23-under-par score on the 54-hole event.
The 58 matches the lowest ever set on the PGA Tour – Jim Furyk’s round in 2016 at the TPC River Highlands in Connecticut – and becomes just the sixth ever 58 in professional golf.
Two of the other four were set on the Japan Tour – Ryo Ishikawa and Kim Seong-hyeon – while one was on a 2016 tour in California and the other on the European Challenge Tour in 2021 – Stephan Jaeger and Alejandro del Rey respectively.
The 29-year-old finished six shots ahead of Chilean Mito Pereira and seven clear of Britain’s Richard Bland.
LIV Golf leaderboard
- -23 Bryson DeChambeau
- -17 Mito Pereira
- -16 Richard Bland
- -16 Matthew Wolff
- -16 David Puig
- -14 Harold Varner III
- -13 Brendan Steele
- -13 Branden Grace
- -13 Carlos Ortiz
- -13 Dean Burmester
- -13 Talor Gooch