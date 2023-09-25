Bryson DeChambeau playing ‘best golf of my life’ after boosting LIV Golf title hopes

Bryson DeChambeau believes he is in the form of his life after storming into contention for the LIV Golf individual championship with a stunning victory in Chicago.

The 2020 US Open winner shot a blistering final round 63 to come from eight shots back and win his second LIV Golf title of the season on Sunday.

It echoed his record-breaking 58 to clinch victory in Greenbrier last month and put him in striking distance of overall leader Cameron Smith with just one counting event to play.

“I would say the most consistently good golf of my life,” said DeChambeau, who was overlooked by US captain Zach Johnson for this week’s Ryder Cup.

“I don’t know if it’s the top notch – when I shot 58 that was probably the best golf I’ve ever played, and winning the US Open obviously is the ultimate thing, I played the best golf there too – but I can definitely tell you right now this stretch has been pretty sweet for me.”

DeChambeau can claim the individual championship in Jeddah next month if he makes up the 24-point gap to leader Smith and also leapfrogs Talor Gooch.

The big-hitting 30-year-old will do so – and pocket a £14m bonus – if he wins in Saudi Arabia, Smith finishes fifth or worse and Gooch does not come second.

DeChambeau’s win in Chicago came at the expense of teammate Anirban Lahiri, who led for much of the day but missed a par putt to force play-off.

Indian Lahiri, who has now finished runner-up in seven LIV Golf events, did at least taste victory in the team competition as DeChambeau’s Crushers saw off Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs.

Crushers now sit second in the standings behind Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces, the reigning champions who have already booked a top-four spot and first-round bye for the season-ending Team Championship in Miami next month.

DeChambeau said he felt “ a huge mix of emotions” after Lahiri’s miss on the last green failed to take him to an extra hole.

“To be honest with you, I was actually sad. I really wanted him to make that so we could go battle it off in a playoff and finish it off the right way,” he added.

“Secondly, you’ve got people coming over and congratulating you, and it’s just like, ‘Oh, I really didn’t feel like I won. This isn’t the normal feeling I usually have when you win a tournament.’”