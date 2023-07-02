LIV Golf League Andalucia: Talor Gooch completes hat-trick at Vaderrama

Victory at LIV Golf Andalucia was Talor Gooch’s third on the circuit already this season

American Talor Gooch sank a birdie putt at the last hole to win his third LIV Golf League tournament in as many months at Valderrama, Andalucia on Sunday.

Gooch, who won back-to-back events in Adelaide and Singapore in April, pipped compatriot Bryson DeChambeau by one shot after reeling in the overnight leader on the final day.

The 31-year-old’s title-clinching putt capped a four-under-par round of 67 that left him on 12 under in southern Spain. Brooks Koepka was third, two more shots behind DeChambeau.

“To have a chance to beat two major champions on a historical golf course on the last green with the last putt, it’s what dreams are made of,” said Gooch, who has now earned close to $15m (£11.8m) in LIV Golf this season.

“It was special. They played great today – we pushed each other all day – and I’m just glad that last one went in.”

Gooch’s win was not enough to earn the RangeGoats the team title, however, as they finished second to the Spanish-speaking Torque captained by Joaquin Niemann.

Home favourite Sergio Garcia, a three-time winner at Valderrama, could only finish in a tie for 10th with Niemann on two under par after signing for a 70.

England’s Ian Poulter, co-captain of the Majesticks team, was a shot further back in his second best finish of the season, ahead of LIV Golf returning to London this week.

Gooch’s win extended his lead at the top of the LIV Golf League individual standings, where Koepka is now second. 4Aces lead the team standings from Torque.

On the DP World Tour, meanwhile, New Zealander Daniel Hillier carded two eagles and a birdie in his last four holes to win his maiden title at the British Masters.

Hillier’s final round of 66 took him to 10 under par, two better than English overnight co-leader Oliver Wilson and American Gunner Wiebe.