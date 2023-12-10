European journeyman Kalle Samooja joins jet set with LIV Golf Promotions victory

Kalle Samooja won the LIV Golf Promotions event in Abu Dhabi (Photo by Montana Pritchard/LIV Golf)

Finland’s Kalle Samooja fought back tears after winning the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions tournament in Abu Dhabi to secure a place on the lucrative circuit.

He finished on eight under par, one ahead of Zimbabwe’s Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma of Japan, who took the other two spots in next year’s LIV Golf League after seeing off England’s Laurie Canter in a play-off.

Samooja, 35, has grafted his way to golf’s highest paying tour, only winning his first top-level title in 2022, 12 years after turning pro.

He has won just over £2m in prize money on the European circuit, a sum he could eclipse with just one win in LIV Golf.

“I’m going to have a bigger Christmas break, that’s for sure,” said an emotional Samooja.

“I’ve got a wife and three boys waiting at home. It’s been a long year, I missed them a lot. I’m very, very proud. It’s a big step forward in my career.”

Vincent, 26, is set to join his older brother Scott in LIV Golf, while Kozuma, 29, is the first Japanese player to earn a full-time spot on the tour.

Canter, who has played on the LIV circuit as a reserve, missed a chance to clinch his place when he three-putted from 45 feet at the 18th hole.

He then lost his way when he replayed the hole in a play-off, finding water in a desperate attempt to compensate for a wayward tee shot.

It comes as the line-up for the second season proper of the LIV Golf League continues to take shape following the blockbuster signing of Masters champion Jon Rahm.