London ditched for Staffordshire by LIV Golf as part of 2024 calendar shake-up

Staffordshire not London will host Koepka and other LIV Golf stars in 2024

London has been axed from the 2024 LIV Golf League, which will instead play its UK leg in Staffordshire at the JCB Golf and Country Club.

The Saudi-backed team-based circuit held its first ever event at Centurion Club in St Albans and called in again last summer in its maiden campaign as a fully fledged league.

But the London-adjacent venue has been ditched in favour of the JCB Golf and Country Club, opened by the construction giant close to its headquarters just five years ago.

It has since hosted tournaments on the European senior circuit but the visit from Brooks Koepka, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and other LIV Golf stars on 26-28 July is set to be its biggest occasion yet by far.

Next year’s LIV schedule is slightly less US-focused than previously, with half of the 12 dates announced so far outside of America. Two more are still to be added.

Other new locations include Las Vegas, which will stage the second leg in the same February week that the Super Bowl heads to the city, Hong Kong, Houston and Nashville.

It comes as negotiations continue between LIV’s backers, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, and the PGA Tour over a possible unification of the men’s professional game.

“LIV Golf is the truly global golf league that the sport and its fans deserve,” said LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year.

“Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023.

“Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love.

“LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”