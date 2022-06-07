LIV Golf Invitational Series venue guide: From Centurion Club to Jeddah and Doral

Centurion Club in St Albans, near London, is due to host the first of eight events in the LIV Golf Invitational Series

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series is a globe-trotting circuit of eight big-money tournaments, culminating in three events in the space of four weeks in October.

It takes in four countries, three continents and some of the most prestigious golf courses in the world, which have played host to majors and occasions such as the Solheim Cup.

Here are the eight venues due to stage the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Centurion Club, London, 9-11 June

The first tee shot of the LIV Invitational Series will be played at Centurion Club, just north of London in the Hertfordshire countryside.

The exclusive venue only opened in 2013 but is already established at elite level, having staged European Tour events in 2017 and 2018 and become a regular fixture in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour last year.

Simon Gidman’s design offers a variety of challenges, from tree-lined to open-country holes, and is blossoming as 37,000 trees and shrubs continue to grow.

Pumpkin Ridge, Portland, 30 June-2 July

The first of four US dates in the series is due to take place among the towering trees and undulating fairways of Pumpkin Ridge, 20 miles west of Portland on the Pacific Coast.

The award-winning club boasts two courses and has twice hosted the Women’s US Open, but is equally well known for its part in Tiger Woods’s rise to superstardom.

A 20-year-old Woods drew 65,000 people to watch him win a record third consecutive US Amateur in 1996 – and turned pro immediately after.

Trump National, Bedminster, 29-31 July

Two weeks after the Open Championship, the LIV Invitational Series alights at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Featuring sprawling bunkers and contoured greens, the Old Course was named one of the top 100 in the world and has hosted the US Women’s Open in 2017.

Ivanka Trump got married there and Donald Trump is so fond of it that the former US president has said he wants to be buried at Bedminster.

The International, Boston, 2-4 September

One of the oldest golf clubs in the US, the International was founded in 1901 and underwent a major restoration overseen by Tripp Davis last year, after being bought by Escalante Golf, which owns 20 leading venues in the States.

The LIV International Series is due to call at the Tom Fazio-designed Oaks Course, known for its distinctive waste bunkers, in early autumn, the week before the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Rich Harvest Farms, Chicago, 16-18 September

The hills, lagoons, lakes and creeks of Rich Harvest Farms have earned it a reputation as one of the most challenging, but fair, courses in America.

Nowhere is that captured better than the infamous fourth hole, dubbed Devil’s Elbow, which boasts intimidating tree-lined tee boxes and fairways.

Built in 1989 and expanded a decade later, it staged the Solheim Cup in 2009.

Stonehill, Bangkok, 7-9 October

This brand new golf club, aimed at city-dwellers from the nearby Thai capital, is only due to open later this year.

Stonehill is set amid 340 acres in Pathum Thani province and has been designed by Kyle Phillips, whose other creations include Yas Links in Abu Dhabi and Kingsbarns in Fife.

It is the first of three tournaments in four weeks that are due to mark the climax to the first LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Royal Greens, Jeddah, 14-16 October

The penultimate call on the circuit is Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, 100km north of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.

Boasting views of the Red Sea, it was named best course in the Middle East at the World Golf Awards last year.

It hosts multiple annual elite events, including the Saudi International and the finale to the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour.

Trump National Golf Club, Doral, 27-30 October

The LIV Golf Invitational Series is set to conclude with a four-day match play event at one of the sport’s most famous courses, Blue Monster.

The centrepiece of Trump National Golf Club Doral, in Miami, has deep bunkers, thick Bermuda rough and water hazards.

It opened in 1962 and quickly established itself as a fixture for more than 50 years on the PGA Tour and later on the World Golf Championship circuit.