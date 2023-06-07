McIlroy: I feel like sacrificial lamb after LIV Golf and PGA Tour deal

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has said he feels like a sacrificial lamb and that he still hates LIV Golf after the Saudi Arabia-backed tour merged into one entity alongside the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The Northern Irishman has been an outspoken critic of the rebel golf tour – which saw the likes of Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau join its ranks – but the new deal will see Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund involved in the future of the American golf circuit going forward.

“It’s hard for me to not feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb, feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens,” he said.

“It unifies it and secures its financial future. But there are mixed emotions in there as well.

“Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf, there’s no denying it. I hate LIV.

“I hope it goes away now.”

“Whether you like it or not, the PIF is going to keep spending money in golf. Now the PGA Tour is going to control how that money is spent.”

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. yesterday stated: “After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love.

“This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organisation that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.