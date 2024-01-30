Rahm backs Hatton to shine on Saudi LIV Golf Tour

ROME, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 30: Jon Rahm of Spain and The European Team on the first tee with Tyrrell Hatton in their match against Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele by 2&1 during the Saturday morning foursomes matches of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 30, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm has backed “fierce competitor” Tyrrell Hatton to help his team win on their inaugural LIV Golf season after the Englishman signed up to the Spaniard’s side.

LIV Golf returns in Mexico this weekend after American Talor Gooch won the individual title and Crushers GC claimed the team competition last year.

Hatton will join Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt on Rahm’s team, Legion XIII – a reference to a Julius Caesar army regiment.

“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time and are extremely proud of the team and brand we are building,” Rahm said.

“As we were developing the team’s brand it became clear that I wanted to fight alongside a group of guys who aligned perfectly with what the team stands for.

“Tyrrell is a fierce competitor, proven champion, and of course my Ryder Cup teammate. Caleb is one of the brightest next gen stars of the game.

“And Kieran is a steady, talented ball striker who earned his promotion to LIV and is elevating his game every day.”

Rahm has over 20 wins in his career, including the 2023 Masters, 2021 US Open and, on three occasions, the DP World Tour Championship.

Hatton was part of the team, alongside Rahm, who reclaimed the Ryder Cup for Europe last autumn. He is a six-time champion on the DP World Tour.