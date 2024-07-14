Garcia ends four-year drought as Lahiri buckles at LIV Golf Andalucia

Garcia won LIV Golf Andalucia after a play-off with Lahiri

Sergio Garcia came from behind to win his first individual title in the LIV Golf League – and his fourth at Valderrama in his native Spain.

Little more than an hour after compatriot Carlos Alcaraz triumphed at Wimbledon, Garcia beat overnight leader Anirban Lahiri at the second hole of a play-off in Andalucia.

The 44-year-old had lost his three previous play-offs in LIV Golf, including in Miami earlier this year, and had not won a title anywhere for almost four years.

But he held his nerve as Lahiri wobbled on Sunday to complete a double victory, with his Fireballs, who include David Puig, Eugenio Chacarra and Abraham Ancer, also winning their first team title of the season following a double play-off.

Former Masters champion Garcia will be absent from this week’s Open Championship as LIV Golf events do not accrue world ranking points.

“It’s not for me to say [if I should play majors],” he said. “I think I have proved myself. Obviously the way I am playing on LIV speaks for itself.”

It was a bruising day for Lahiri, who has not won since 2015, saw his four-shot overnight lead reeled in and then missed a short putt to win it at the last hole.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton was solo third on four under par as his bid for back-to-back wins on the circuit fell narrowly short with a round of 69.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue, meanwhile, shot a final round of 65 to win her first women’s major at the Evian Championship in France.

Furue, who is the shortest player on the LPGA Tour at just 5ft, beat Australian Stephanie Kyriacou by one shot.