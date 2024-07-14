Alcaraz defends Wimbledon title as Djokovic fades in final

Carlos Alcaraz defended his Wimbledon title on Sunday and inflicted a worst ever SW19 defeat on Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

The Spaniard, who now has four Grand Slams, beat Serbian Djokovic 6-2 6-2 7-6 and became just the third man to win multiple Wimbledon titles before the age of 22.

Alcaraz said: “It is a dream for me, winning this trophy. I did an interview when I was 11 when I said winning Wimbledon was a dream. I want to keep going but it is amazing to play on this beautiful court.

“This is the most beautiful tournament and trophy.

Fighter

“I know Djokovic is a fighter, I knew he’d have chances. But it was difficult, so I tried to stay calm.

“It is a huge honour to be part of the players who have achieved Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year. They’re huge champions. I don’t consider myself a champion yet but it was a huge tournament for me.”

Djokovic had been a doubt for the tournament earlier in the year after he had surgery on a knee but embarked on a remarkable run to the final in search of a 25th Grand Slam.

But 21-year-old Alcaraz was dominant and was on top throughout, despite Djokovic saving a number of match points.

Alcaraz on top

“It was not the result I wanted, especially in the first couple of sets the level of tennis was not up to par,” Djokovic said.

“I tried to push him but it was not meant to be. He was a deserved winner.

“I have to be very proud. It is a little bit of a disappointment right now but when I reflect on the last couple of weeks, the last four to five weeks [with the injury], I have to say that I am very satisfied with this Wimbledon.

“I am a child living my childhood dream [at Wimbledon] once again.”

With just the US Open remaining on this year’s calendar, it could be the first time since 2002 that one of the big three – Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal – has not finished the season with one of the big four titles.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett, meanwhile, completed the career Grand Slam by winning the men’s wheelchair singles final at the third attempt against Spain’s Martin de la Puente.