Champ Rugby: English second tier gets rebrand and new format

The second tier will be called Champ Rugby and have a new format from next season

English rugby’s second tier will be rebranded Champ Rugby from next season and feature a six-team play-off system to determine a candidate for promotion.

The rebrand sees the name of the competition change from the Championship and the introduction of a bold black, white and green visual identity.

The division’s 14 sides will play each other home and away, with the top six progressing to play-offs for the title and the right to face – and replace – the Premiership’s bottom team.

It means, however, that a Champ Rugby club could play 30 games and still not get promotion as they will still have to meet strict minimum criteria to enter the top flight.

“We are excited to announce the structure of Champ Rugby, which will bring a highly competitive and gripping conclusion to the season, providing both aspiration and jeopardy,” said the chair of Rugby Football Union’s Tier 2 Board, Simon Gillham.

“We have worked closely with the clubs and stakeholders on developing a compelling league format that rewards ambition and plays a key role in growing the sport, supporting both player and club development.

“Building up English rugby’s second tier competition is critical to the transformation of the elite game in this country, and we are at the start of that journey.

Read more Champions Cup prize money: Why profits in semis are shared

“Delivering high quality event day experiences, gripping on-field drama at the conclusion of the season and more compelling digital and visual content will support our transformation aims for the league.”

How Champ Rugby format will work

Champ Rugby is set to expand from 12 to 14 teams next season, with the current contingent joined by a relaunched Worcester Warriors and promoted Richmond.

The bottom team will be relegated, while the loser of a play-off between 12th and 13th will meet the winner of National League 1 to determine whether they stay up or go down.

The brand identity has been designed to position Champ Rugby as “the proving ground for players, clubs and communities”, the RFU said.

Gillham added: “We have developed a really strong brand identity which we believe showcases everything the league represents and the impact we know it will have on the sport, our players, communities and fans.

“It will appeal to both existing supporters of the league as well as being exciting and compelling for a new and younger audience as well as importantly potential sponsors and investors in the league.”