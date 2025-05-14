Exclusive: JP Morgan’s City of London office vandalised

JP Morgan was hit with the latest “red paint” attack on banks.

JP Morgan’s London office was left in ruin on Wednesday morning after a brutal act of vandalism.

Victoria Enbankment staff were met with smashed windows and an assault of red paint across building walls upon reaching their office.

Security had cordoned off all entrances to the bank, with staff exiting through guarded side doors.

JP Morgan declined to comment.

The City of London Police has been contacted for comment.

Entrances were smashed at the banking giant.

The events follow a recent slew of vandalism on bank branches.

Barclays has been a central target for similar “red paint” attacks.

A Newcastle branch was forced to close for the day after two men threw paint at the site.

A spokesperson for Barclays at the time blamed “protests groups” who had “criticised Barclays for providing financial services to defence companies”.

Read more WFH: Blackrock orders managing directors to work full week from office

The bank said the group had used intimidating tactics to harass staff both in person and online.

Palestine Action claimed responsibility for the vandalism on JP Morgan via X.

JP Morgan ditched work from home this year

JP Morgan joined a fleet of big names in mandating a full return to the office this year.

The US’s largest bank, which has some 316,000 employees worldwide, announced in January that it would scrap hybrid work schedules and require staff to work from the office five days a week from March.

Veteran chief executive of the bank, Jamie Dimon, had been vocal on the need for full office return after the pandemic in as early as 2021.

The lender has expanded its operations in the UK over the last two years.

The firm has surpassed Barclays to become the leading investment bank in the UK by fees after earning $549m and securing a ten per cent market share.

Its subsidiary Beacon Rail is reportedly set to acquire Eversholt Rail Group for £4bn, emphasising the bank’s growing influence in UK infrastructure.