Fifa cheered by ECJ backing in agent fees row – but ‘far from unilateral win’

Fifa and president Gianni Infantino are seeking to cap agents’ fees

Fifa has welcomed the qualified backing of its plan to cap football agents’ fees from a top judge at the European Court of Justice following legal challenges.

The opinion issued by AG Nicholas Emiliou is not binding but offers an indication of the verdict that the ECJ may ultimately reach in a case with profound implications for the sport.

Fifa announced tougher rules for agents in December 2022 and introduced them in September 2023, but legal challenges in multiple jurisdictions saw the fee cap element suspended.

The matter was referred to the ECJ, and AG Emiliou today issued a largely equivocal opinion which said Fifa’s agent rules may be justifiable even if they are anti-competitive.

“While such regulations are in principle acceptable, should they be found to have significant anticompetitive effects they would need to be justified,” AG Emiliou said.

“Such justification would be possible if they were found to pursue legitimate sporting objectives while satisfying the proportionality and effectiveness tests.”

Competition law experts said the AG opinion could be seen as “cautiously positive but far from a unilateral ‘win’” for Fifa in its long-running dispute with agents.

“While the AG recognises some scope for justifying Fifa’s regulations, the clear warning is that justification cannot be assumed but must be proven,” said Joachim Piotrowski of Osborne Clarke.

Nonetheless, football’s world governing body welcomed the opinion, saying: “In line with today’s opinion, Fifa believes that the [agents’ rules], which are the result of a long and inclusive consultation process, are fully justified and provide a transparent, reasonable and proportionate framework to help resolve systemic failures in the player transfer system and protect the stability of squads and the integrity of football competitions.

“Fifa is confident that the Court of Justice of the European Union will follow the key findings of today’s opinion.”

Legal view: ECJ opinion on Fifa v agents row

Competition lawyer Piotrowski added: “On one hand, the AG endorses a narrow interpretation of the ‘sporting exception’. This means that rules adopted purely for non-economic sporting purposes, with only minor effects on competition, can fall outside EU competition rules.

“However, it is clear that Emiliou rejects any blanket immunity for self-regulating bodies like Fifa, emphasizing that significant anti-competitive effects must be justified under the rigorous tests of legitimacy, proportionality, and necessity articulated in the Meca-Medina case-law.

“The analysis of Fifa’s Football Agent Regulations (FFAR) underscores the challenges inherent in regulating such a contentious and economically significant market.

“While the AG acknowledges Fifa’s stated objectives – such as promoting fairness and the integrity of the sport – his emphasis on the need for clear, measured justifications leaves Fifa vulnerable if found overreaching. This is critical, as it suggests that sports governing bodies cannot unilaterally dictate market conditions even where noble intentions are claimed.

“It is worth noting the tension here: Fifa aims to rein in excessive and unregulated agent fees, but the AG stresses the need for consistency with EU law, potentially holding Fifa accountable for competition infringements if their rules are excessively restrictive.”