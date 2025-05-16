Sunday Times Rich List sport: Beckham, Ratcliffe, West Ham United

A host of Premier League football club owners dominate the sporting names in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

A host of Premier League football club owners dominate the sporting names in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Both current and former owners of some of the Premier League’s biggest club make the annual fortune list.

Newcastle United co-owners the Reuben brothers and Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe each make the top 10, with David and Simon Reuben (and family) second in the annual list with a fortune of £26.873bn.

Ratcliffe’s £17.046bn is down over £6bn on last year but it is enough to achieve seventh in the overall list. Dazn owner Sir Leonard Blavatnik is third with an estimated wealth of £25.725bn.

West Ham co-owner Daniel Kretinsky – the Czech Sphinx – and largest shareholder David Sullivan and family also make the Sunday Times Rich List with estimated fortunes of £7.79bn and £1.118bn respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur affiliate Joe Lewis has an estimated wealth of £5.774bn while Daniel Levy is in the lower echelons of the list at £650m.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley just misses out on the top 50 but is worth £3.12bn while former Everton owner Farhad Moshiri sits on a comfy £2.258bn.

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown is outside the top 100 on £1.25bn while Brighton and Hove Albion owner Tony Bloom is outside the top 200 on £721m.

Elsewhere Denise, John and Peter Coates of Bet365 are 16th in the list at £9.445bn while their BetFred counterparts Fred and Peter Done are worth £2.915bn, and are 57th.

Backer of the T100 triathlon series Sir Michael Moritz sits at £4.435bn, former candidate for IOC president Johan Eliasch is estimated to be worth £4bn and Castore brothers Tom and Phil Beahon just about make the list at £350m.

Former Formula 1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone and his family sit at £2bn while David and Victoria Beckham are inside the Sunday Times Rich List top 300 on £500m.