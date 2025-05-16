Man United owner Ratcliffe sees fortune plummet £6.5bn

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has seen his fortune plummet by £6.5bn in just one year.

The latest edition of the Sunday Times Rich List sees the Brit drop to seventh with an estimated wealth of £17bn, down £6.47bn on his fortune last year.

He’s been jumped by Sir James Dyson, Israeli businessman Idan Ofer and the Weston family of Primark fame.

It comes after a shaky year for the petrochemicals firm Ineos’ owner.

Ratcliffe has been criticised for a number of sweeping cuts at Manchester United, in which he is a minority owner, including job cuts and controversial savings.

He’s pulled out of the America’s Cup after a spat with Olympic legend Sir Ben Ainslie and his Ineos firm was taken to court by New Zealand Rugby over the termination of a sponsorship deal.

According to various reports Ratcliffe has also explored the sale of his Ligue 1 club Nice, which Ineos purchased for €100m in 2019.

And the Formula 1 team he owns a third of, Mercedes, is struggling to compete with its rivals on the race track.

But Manchester United do have an opportunity to lift a trophy this season when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final next Wednesday.

The pair sit 16th and 17th respectively in the Premier League table.

Gopi Hinduja and family, David and Simon Reuben and family, and Sir Leonard Blavatnik occupy the top three spots in this year’s Sunday Times Rich List.

Lakshmi Mittal and family, John Fredriksen and family, and Igor and Dmitry Bukhman complete the top 10.

Three of the top 10 saw their wealth decrease but Ratrcliffe’s £6.47bn drop is larger than Blavatnik’s £3.5bn decrease.

Denise, John and Peter Coates of Bet365 have risen from 20th to 16th in the Sunday Times Rich List.