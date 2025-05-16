France scrum-half Antoine Dupont invests in US rugby club

France and Toulouse rugby sensation Antoine Dupont has invested in Major League Rugby side RFC Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old will form part of the ownership group at the franchise which is playing in its second season.

It comes ahead of an important period for rugby in the United States, with the nation hosting both the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups as well as the Olympic sevens.

“Rugby is more than just a sport; it’s a community with strong values,” the No9 said. “Beyond competitive success on the pitch for RFCLA, I am excited by the opportunity to grow rugby’s popularity in the States and establish an energetic hub of rugby culture that attracts players, fans, teams, and partners from around the world.

“Los Angeles is a unique place, combining the best of sports, entertainment, fashion, and culture,” he added. “I can’t think of any other place that provides such opportunities for youth development, high performance, and commercial success to go hand-in-hand.”

Dupont stateside

Dupont has an Olympic gold medal to his name, as well as picking up a number of trophies for his Top 14 club Toulouse and the French national team.

“Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is proud to welcome Antoine Dupont and his company Ouest Coast into the ownership group of the franchise, currently competing in its second season in Major League Rugby,” a club statement read.

“Widely regarded as one of the very best players of rugby’s professional era, Dupont will leverage his unparalleled success on the pitch and extensive marketing experience to guide RFCLA’s enduring success in high performance, branding, and commercial development.”

Dupont underwent surgery in March on a ligament rupture in his knee. He is set to miss the remainder of this season and could be out of action into next season, with France this year touring New Zealand before hosting a series of southern hemisphere teams in the autumn.