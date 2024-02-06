NFL boss Goodell shakes off ‘nonsense’ Taylor Swift Super Bowl conspiracy theories

Swift celebrated with Chiefs tight end Kelce after they reached the NFL’s Super Bowl last month

NFL bosses have been forced to deny conspiracy theories involving Taylor Swift and her partner Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, ahead of this weekend’s Super Bowl LVIII.

The idea that the NFL wants the Chiefs to win Sunday’s title decider because pop megastar Swift is drawing more fans to American football has gained some traction in the US.

Some right-wing commentators have even claimed that the storyline is part of a deep-state plot to get President Joe Biden and the Democrats, previously endorsed by Swift, re-elected.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell laughed off the theories in a media appearance on Monday marking the start of the build-up to the game in Las Vegas.

“I’m not that good a scripter. The idea that this was in a script and this was pre-planned, that’s just nonsense. It’s frankly not even worth talking about,” Goodell said.

“We see two people who are really happy together, having fun together. I think that’s wonderful. The fact that they both are involved with football in some fashion through their relationship, that’s great.

“I think anybody in this society, when they’re in a public position, [is] going to be subject to criticism. Taylor is obviously a dynamo. Everything she touches, there are people following. So we count ourselves fortunate and we welcome it.”

Swift has been credited with creating renewed buzz around the NFL and attracting a new, younger audience since news of her relationship with tight end Kelce emerged last year.

The 34-year-old has become a regular presence at Chiefs matches, attending a dozen games on their run to the Super Bowl, which they are playing in for the fourth time in five years.

She celebrated with Kelce on the field in her most public NFL appearance yet after the team won their AFC Championship match, thus qualifying for the Super Bowl, last month.

“The Taylor Swift effect is all positive. She knows great entertainment and I think that’s why she loves NFL football. It’s great to have her part of it,” Goodell added.

NFL boss Goodell has shot down the Taylor Swift Super Bowl conspiracy theories ahead of Sunday’s game

“Obviously, it creates buzz, so another group of young fans, particularly young women, are interested in seeing why she is interested in this game.

“We hear the stories, we see the data. People are talking about the game that weren’t talking about the game yesterday.

“And whatever that reason is, I’m good with it as long as they get exposure to our game. She is the best of the best. So having her come to NFL games is nothing but a positive.”

Despite the patronage of the Shake It Off singer and her fans, known as Swifties, bookmakers consider the Chiefs slight underdogs to win the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

It is not known whether Swift will make it to the game at the Allegiant Stadium as she is due to play the last night of her world tour in Japan on Saturday.