Major bank sponsor follows Carlos Sainz from Ferrari to Williams

Sponsor Santander is following Carlos Sainz Jr from Ferrari to Williams

Spanish banking group Santander has switched its Formula 1 team sponsorship from Ferrari to Williams after driver Carlos Sainz Jr made the same move.

Williams said the partnership was a “multi-year” agreement, believed to be in line with Sainz’s contract at the Oxfordshire-based team, which runs until 2026 with the option of an extension.

Santander’s branding will be on the FW46 when Sainz undertakes his first test as a Williams driver this week in Abu Dhabi, and on next year’s car, the FW47.

“Williams Racing is proud to add Santander to our growing roster of iconic and innovative partners for 2025 and beyond,” said team principal James Vowles.

“Joining forces with a global banking giant trusted by tens of millions of people around the world is another significant step in our transformation and we look forward to working with Santander to engage and excite fans in the years ahead.”

Williams’ other partners include Duracell, Gulf Oil, Puma, Pirelli, Kraken and THG Ingenuity, the parent company of City AM.

Santander’s move to Williams comes as it begins a wider deal with F1 as the motorsport series’s official retail banking partner.

“We are delighted to partner with Williams Racing with a tactical agreement that allows us to keep offering exclusive experiences to our customers and continue to support Carlos Sainz in his new stage,” said Santander’s Juan Manuel Cendoya.

“This is one of the most historic teams with the greatest legacy in F1, and complements our role as the official retail banking partner of the competition with a focus on our main markets.”

The move is a boost to Williams as the team, which boasts a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ title, looks to return to the front of the grid.

The Grove-based outfit finished ninth of 10 teams in the 2024 season, which culminated on Sunday, but is hopeful of challenging when engine regulations change in 2026.