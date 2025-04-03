Tallest UK skyscraper outside London to be approved

The skyscraper will be the tallest outside of London. Credit – Salboy

Plans to build the tallest skyscraper in the UK outside of London have been recommended for approval.

Developer Salboy, which was co-founded by Betfred billionaire Fred Done, is behind the proposals which would see a 76-storey building constructed in Manchester city centre.

The £360m project, known as Viadux 2, has been earmarked for land between Manchester Central and the Deansgate-Castlefield Metrolink Station.

In October Salboy, which was co-founded by Fred Done who set up Betfred with his brother Peter, updated plans for the project to include a 160-bedroom hotel on its lower floors – a change from the previous plans which would have seen the tower constructed purely for residential purposes.

Last month, City AM reported that a company co-founded by Hollywood legend Robert De Niro had signed up to open a hotel, restaurant and residences in the planned skyscraper.

If approved by Manchester City Council next week, Nobu Hospitality which was also set up by Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper, would operate a hotel, restaurant, and the UK’s first Nobu-branded residences in the building.

The development would include 452 Nobu residences as well as an exclusive swimming pool, spa, podium garden and gym.

Skyscraper boom in Manchester

The skyscraper would surpass the height of the previous record holder outside London – Manchester’s Deansgate Square South Tower – which is 201 metres high.

If backed, the development would be taller than the 71-storey skyscraper which was approved for the city in August last year.

That skyscraper, which is to be constructed on Great Jackson Street, will be around 100 metres shorter than The Shard in London – the tallest building in the UK.

The title of the tallest residential skyscraper in the country is currently held by The Landmark Pinnacle in Tower Hamlets, which stands at 233 metres.