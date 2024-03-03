Joaquin Niemann prepares for Masters with LIV Golf win in Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – MARCH 03: Joaquin Niemann of Torque GC poses for a photo with his trophy after winning the LIV Golf Invitational – Jeddah at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on March 03, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City , Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann stormed to a second LIV Golf title in three events yesterday after the Chilean won by four shots in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Having won the LIV Golf season opener in Mexico the South American backed up a win on the International Series in Oman with a win in neighbouring Saudi Arabia – who back the breakaway gold tour.

Speaking after his 17-under par victory, Niemann joked about his apparent lack of world ranking given an ongoing dispute between LIV Golf and other tours surrounding player points – the Chilean needed to rely on an invitation from Augusta National in order to take part in next month’s Masters.

Niemann snap back

When asked whether he was a favourite for a major, he snapped: “How is that possible if I am [ranked] 100 in the world].”

Stinger GC duo Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Swartzel tied for second four shots behind Niemann while Bryson DeChambeau (-12) and Jon Rham (-11) completed the top five.

In the team competition Crushers GC – DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey – overcame the biggest overnight deficit (previously seven shots) to win by four shots.

Stinger GC came in second with Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC in third.

The results from Saudi Arabia catapulted Niemann into the lead of the individual championship, where last year the overall champion Talor Gooch raked in $36m, on 80 points from his two wins and tied 30th from the opening three rounds of LIV Golf’s second full season.

He leads Dustin Johnson and Rahm.

Crushers GC, Smash GC and Legion XIII lead the team championship given the trio have won one title apiece this season.

The top four ranked teams come the team championship decider – where the prize money tops $50m – at the end of the season receive a bye through the first round of matchplay.

Anthony Kim, who returned to golf for the first time in 12 years as a wildcard, finished last on 16-over par.