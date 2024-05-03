Blank Street offers hundreds of free matchas to inspire workplace wellness

Matcha has been gaining popularity as a wellness trend lately, and you might be curious about the buzz surrounding this green powder.

Derived from green tea, matcha boasts an abundance of antioxidants. Studies indicate it could offer advantages ranging from heart and cognitive health to managing weight.

Popular coffee chain Blank Street aims to combat the 3pm slump before the Bank Holiday Weekend by urging the public to ‘Gather for Green’ in London this Friday (3 May).

This Friday afternoon, Blank Street is offering a refreshing iced matcha latte ahead of the extended weekend. The Charlotte Street branch in London will be distributing hundreds of iced matcha lattes between 3pm and 4pm on Friday, 3 May.

To claim a free small iced matcha latte from Blank Street’s spring menu, simply present the Blank Street team at their selected branch with a meeting generated using the Blank Street Meeting For Matcha tool. Drinks are limited and restricted to one per customer on a first-come, first-served basis.

In response to data revealing that nearly half of office workers refrain from taking breaks during the day, despite evidence suggesting it enhances productivity, the coffee chain has developed an online tool enabling employees to discreetly schedule a matcha break in their calendar.

Thanks to matcha’s gradual caffeine release, it serves as the ideal beverage to sustain energy levels throughout the afternoon, enabling workers to power through their tasks until 5pm.

Employees can peruse a selection of meeting titles provided by Blank Street, ranging from the professional-sounding, City A.M. Corporate Jargon-inspired ‘Cross-Functional Collaboration Forum’ and ‘Strategic Alignment Summit’ to ‘Innovative Solutions Symposium’, until they find a suitable option.

Originally established in 2020 as a coffee stand in Brooklyn, the café chain now boasts multiple locations across London, New York, Boston, and Washington D.C.