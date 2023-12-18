The 10 best value set lunch menus in London

Forget Pret, we have picked 10 spots across the capital that’ll transform your lunch into the most important meal of the day. Whether you’re looking for something quick and easy; a long, lingering catch-up with friends; or a more formal option for entertaining clients, these set lunch recommendations cover all the bases.

Jikoni

In 2016, writer and chef Ravinder Bhogal burst onto the scene with her Asian, east African, and Middle Eastern flavours in a concept she calls ‘cooking across borders’. The set lunch menu is a great way to understand her colourful, flavour-forward style.

Mid-week lunch special: two courses for £30, three courses for £34

Available: Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm

19-21 Blandford Street, Marylebone, Jikonilondon.com

Bellamy’s

Inspired by Franco-Belgian brasseries, the table d’hôte menu at this Mayfair classic is a real steal. Changing weekly, the concise menu features the likes of sea bass au fenouil, and rump steak with sauce poivre vert. Bonus: the menu is also available for dinner.

Mid-week lunch special: two courses for £29.50, three courses for £35

Available: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm and 7pm to 10.30pm

18 Bruton Place, Mayfair , bellamysrestaurant.co.uk

Elystan Street

Always a ‘chef’s chef’, Phil Howard’s desire to cook simpler food continues at this, the Michelin-starred follow-up venture of his iconic The Square. There’s anemphasis on pure, clean, and lighter dishes that use locally sourced ingredients full of vitality and flavour – as showcased in the set lunch menu.

Mid-week lunch special: three courses for £39.50

Available: Monday to Saturday, 12.30pm to 2.30pm

43 Elystan Street, Chelsea, elystanstreet.com

Origin City

A short walk from the birthplace of modern nose-to-tail cooking, St John’s, this relative newcomer isn’t afraid of making bold moves. Focusing primarily on meat (which is all aged and butchered in-house), the set lunch menu is packed with hearty classics like confit duck leg cassoulet, steak haché, and Tamworth pork casserole.

Mid-week lunch special: two courses for £29, three courses for £34

Available: Tuesday to Friday, 12pm to 3pm

12 West Smithfield, Smithfield, origincity.co.uk

Sushi Atelier

Offering great sushi in a laidback setting – without the usual eye-watering prices – is no mean feat in London, but this Fitzrovia spot nails it. The set lunch menus are particularly appealing – they all come with miso soup (with free refills) and a side salad. We love the Atelier Bento (£28), comprising two sashimi, three nigiri, four maki, and a small starter.

Mid-week lunch special: for between £19 and £39

Available: Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm

114 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia, Sushiatelier.co.uk

Noble Rot

A vital part of London’s restaurant scene, Noble Rot is perfect for those long lunches over a couple of bottles of decent wine. Featuring different takes on Anglo-French classics, each restaurant’s set lunch menu changes daily but could include grilled squid with citrus salad, seared onglet steak with potatoes and peppercorn sauce, and a generous apple crumble.

Mid-week lunch special: two courses for£22, three courses for £26

Available: Monday to Saturday, 12pm to 2.30pm

2 Greek Street, Soho, 5 Trebeck Street, Shepherd Market, Mayfair, 51 Lamb’s Conduit Street, Holborn, Noblerot.co.uk

The Baring

We’re jealous of N1 residents who can call this there local. In a sea of north London boozers, this one stands out for serving unfussy, crowd-pleasing food in a stripped back, airy space that perfectly blurs the lines between pub and restaurant. Pop in for a pint… and stay for lunch.

Mid-week lunch special: £12 dish of the day, £15 with a pint or glass of house wine

Available: Tuesday to Friday, 12pm to 2.30pm

55 Baring Street, Islington , thebaring.co.uk

Solis at Arcade Battersea

This is one of the standout restaurants at the enormous food hall at the revamped power station. It’s the brainchild of the duo behind nomadic food project, TĀ TĀ Eatery, and they keep things simple with a special of grilled half chicken or flat iron steak, served with fries and an asador salad. The rest of the menu cherry picks favourites from across Spain, Portugal, Uruguay, and Argentina in a nod to the restaurant’s namesake, Juan Díaz de Solis – a 16th-Century explorer.

Mid-week lunch special: chicken, fries and salad for £15; steak, fries and salad for £20

Available: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm

First Floor, Battersea Power Station, Nine Elms, arcadefoodhall.com/solis

Chishuru

Give your lunch break a blast of heat and colour with Joké Bakare’s contemporary Nigerian cooking. What started life as a pop-up in Brixton Village has become a hit West African restaurant in the heart of Fitzrovia and you’re guaranteed to discover a whole range of ingredients and flavour combinations you’ve never experienced before.

Mid-week lunch special: three courses for £35

Available: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 2pm

3 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia, chishuru.com

Poons Wontoneria

Pull up a stool at the counter of Amy Poon’s Charlotte Street pop-up for some of the silkiest, umami-rich wontons in central London. Having grown up working in her parent’s popular Chinatown restaurants, she’s distilled authentic Cantonese flavours into a selection of perfectly made wontons, which includes a jackfruit option that’d convert even the most committed carnivore.

Mid-week lunch special: five wontons with bone broth for £9.80, wonton noodle bowl for £15

Available: Tuesday to Saturday, 12pm to 3pm

23 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia, poonslondon.com

