Put it on expenses: Bite-size pub lunch and training will help City workers take proper screen break

Greene King announced the launch of “Expensable Lunches”

Leading pub chain Greene King is offering city workers a pub lunch and a pint along with ‘bite-size’ training sessions.

In wake of the pandemic’s shake-up of the working week, the ‘Expensable Lunch’ will be launching at the start of next month, to improve people’s personal and professional development – while giving them a much-needed screen break.

Participants can do sessions covering five key areas, including social media, personal branding, public speaking, leadership and growth for £25.

In return, they will get a meal, including burgers, fish & chips or a vegan option, as well as a drink, including a pint or soft drink.

Each person will also get a a certificate showing they completed a module and a VAT receipt, to claim back the meal on their company.

The sessions will take place weekly throughout July and the start of August.

Expensable Lunches

“With people spending fewer days in the office, lunch times are often rushed with many central London workers opting to eat al desko”, said Alex Dawson, business unit director at Greene King Urban Pubs.

“We feel it’s important people take a proper lunch break” he added, and “our Expensable Lunches allow people to learn new skills over a delicious pub lunch, to help them refresh and refuel for an afternoon in the office.”

Enterprise Nation’s founder Emma Jones said the scheme will “give Londoners a reason to step away from their desks and take a break from the daily grind.”

“In this new post-pandemic world, self-development and training has become more important than ever, and we are thrilled to be able to offer these bite-sized training sessions for anyone looking to spice up their working day.”