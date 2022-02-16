Office return: Businesses treating teams as lunch delivery orders skyrocket

The rush back to the office is in full swing with an uptick in companies ordering lunch for workers via delivery apps last month.

Many firms nudged staff to come back into the office last month for the first time since the pandemic struck.

Benevolent bosses even seem to be attempting to lure workers back with the promise of a meal, data from Just Eat for Business reveals.

The number of food orders to offices was 81 per cent higher last month than in November.

There was a 662 per cent jump when compared to January 2021, when the UK was in a strict lockdown.

Matt Ephgrave, managing director at Just Eat for Business said office deliveries had “always been a key business meeting staple and often used to treat teams.”

However, a spike in office orders over the past two months suggested confidence in the office return, as well as bosses using food as a way to “develop workplace culture”.

Workers were urged back to city centre hubs when the government scrapped its measures to tackle the Omicron variant last month.