Buffet with Warren Buffett: Lunch with iconic businessman raises record $19m in eBay charity auction

A lunch with billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has been auctioned for a whopping $19m, marking the most expensive item to be sold on eBay for charity.

The winning bid on the online auction will go towards San Francisco based charity Glide, which tackles issues such as homelessness and addiction.

The Power of One Charity Auction Lunch is an annual event, but was paused for the last two years due to Covid.

While this year’s bidder has remained anonymous, the wealthy buyer has officially broken the previous record held by cryptocurrency titan Justin Sun back in 2019 of $4.57m for the lunch.

The winner will visit Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan, where they will enjoy a meal with Buffett.

Buffett is worth an estimated $93.4bn, with the 91-year-old continuing to be chairman and chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway.