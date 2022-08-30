Open champion Cameron Smith joins LIV Golf Series

Open champion Cameron Smith has become the latest golfer to join the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Series. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

This year’s Open golf champion Cameron Smith has joined the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The 29-year-old Australian who won at St Andrews this year will take part in the fourth event of the Greg Norman-backed league.

Chilean Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Trimngale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri will also take part in the Boston leg of the tour.

Smith has become the highest ranked player, at world No2, to compete in the LIV Golf Series – which looks to establish a new order in golf – and will join the likes of Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau in Massachusetts.

This will also be the first time golf fans will see former Masters winner Bubba Watson compete in the LIV tournament.

“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.

“The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe.

“We can’t wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”

News of Smith’s inclusion comes after he played the opening rounds of the FedEx Cup with one of the biggest anti-LIV golfers Rory McIlroy.

“I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf,” McIlroy said of LIV at the weekend.

“I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right thing, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line.”

“Look, it’s been a tumultuous time for the world of men’s professional golf in particular.

“I’ve been right in the middle of it. I’ve picked a great time to go on the PGA Tour board.

“But yeah, I’ve been in the thick of things. I guess every chance I get, I’m trying to defend what I feel is the best place to play elite professional golf in the world.”

LIV players have also launched an anti-trust suit against the PGA in recent weeks, with LIV Golf itself reportedly joining the legal case in recent days.

LIV and PGA golfers could face off again at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.