Champion Smith not worried about reputation ahead of Open defence

The reigning Open champion Cameron Smith has insisted he’s a better golfer now than when he won the famous Claret Jug last year and that, after a year on the LIV Golf tour, he doesn’t worry about what people think of him.

Australian Smith won the tournament last year at St Andrews, beating Rory McIlroy on the famous Scottish course.

But this week’s Open – the 151st edition – will be at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Merseyside, where McIlroy won last time the course hosted the major in 2014.

“I don’t think there’s any added motivation there,” the 29-year-old said.

“I think we’re all here to win the Claret Jug and basically any one of these guys, if they have their week this week, is going to walk away with it.

“I think LIV aside, I’m determined to try my best every week and just try and be a better golfer than I was last week.”

“I think the person is the same. I think my old boy would give me a clip around the ears if I was any different,” he added.

“I think as a golfer, I think I’m actually a better golfer now than what I was last year.

“I’ve never tried too much to worry about what people thought of me.”

Smith has won twice on the LIV Golf tour since joining last year, in Chicago in September and London a fortnight ago.

The Open starts on Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club near Liverpool and continues through until Sunday afternoon.